WI vs IND 2022: 3 best batting performances from the ODI series as India whitewash hosts

The three-match one-day international series between the West Indies and India concluded on Wednesday (July 27) when the dominating tourists completed a clean-sweep. All three games of the series were played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

A collective team effort from India registered their 12th successive ODI series win over the Windies - the most consecutive series wins against a particular team.

Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the young Indian brigade put in some stellar performances and found different heroes in every game. With many first-choice players being rested, several youngsters staked their claim for a spot in the team and made full use of the opportunity they got.

Although the scoreline read 3-0 after the commencement of the series, it wasn't a cakewalk for the tourists. The Windies gave a serious fight in the first two games, taking both of them to the last over. While we lost numerous overs due to rain in the third ODI, the first two encounters were a run-fest with both teams going past the 300-run mark on every occasion.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three batting performances from the one-day international series between West Indies and India.

#3 Shai Hope - 115 off 135 in the second ODI

The only player to register a hundred in the series was West Indies' most consistent player Shai Hope. The talented right-hander reached the personal milestone while playing his 100th one-day international.

After opting to bat in the second ODI, West Indian openers Hope and Kyle Mayers gave their side a steady start. While Mayers batted aggressively, Hope found boundaries with his conventional drives from time to time.

Hope even tackled the Indian spinners comfortably and formed a crucial partnership of 117 runs with skipper Nicolas Pooran. With the help of eight boundaries and three maximums, Hope's knock of 115 propelled West Indies to a great total of 311.

Smashing a ton, Hope became only the 10th batter to smash a century in his centenary game.

#2 Shubman Gill - 98* off 98 in the third ODI

The class and flamboyancy of Shubman Gill was on full show throughout the ODI series. The Punjab-born right-hander was India's best batter in the series, amassing 205 runs at a fabulous average of 102.5. Incidentally, his strike rate in the series was also a healthy 102.5.

After scoring 64 and 43 in the first two games, it was time to go big for Gill, and he did exactly that in the dead-rubber on July 27. Batting first, Gill stitched up a second century stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a brisk 58.

Gill constructed a well-paced innings coupled with some elegant strokeplay. He started the innings on a steady note before upping the ante and racing to his second ODI half-century in 60 balls.

After a brief weather delay, Gill quickly got very close to reaching his first international ton. However, he only managed to score 13 runs in his final 14 balls, preventing him from reaching the milestone. Another weather delay caused the Indian innings to be over when he was left stranded on 98* from 98 balls.

While it was hard to digest for Gill, he produced one of the best-looking ninties in white-ball cricket. Overflowing with elegance and pomp, Gill's knock included seven fours and a couple of sixes. Following his innings, the 22-year-old was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his fabulous batting throughout the series.

#1 Axar Patel - 64* off 35 in the second ODI

While it wasn't that big of a score, Axar Patel's incredible 64* off 35 decided the fate of the series.

The Gujarat all-rounder has been consistent with his left-arm spin in international cricket. However, his match-winning innings at Queen's Park in the second ODI showed that he can stamp his authority with the bat as well.

Coming at No.7, Axar entered the crease when India were in big trouble and required 107 runs in 67 balls. With both Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson back in the hunt, the onus fell on Deepak Hooda and Axar. Soon, however, Hooda was also holed out, leaving the left-hander on his own.

Axar performed exceedingly well under pressure. He targeted particular bowlers, clobbering three fours and five maximums. His crisp hitting not only looked pleasing to the eye but put the Windies bowlers on the backfoot.

With 32 needed off 24 balls, Axar slammed two consecutive fours off Romario Shepherd to bring up his maiden ODI fifty in just 27 deliveries. While India required eight runs off the last over, the all-rounder sealed the deal with a six down the ground on the fourth ball.

