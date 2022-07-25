WI vs IND 2022: 2 hits and 2 flops as Axar Patel's heroics help India to win 2nd ODI and clinch series 

In what was another nerve-racking encounter, India won the second ODI to seal the three-match series against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday, July 24.

The match went down to the wire, with Indian all-rounder Axar Patel playing an immaculate knock of 64* off 35 balls to help his side win the contest by two wickets. Following the series-clinching win, India have now won 12 bilateral ODI series in a row against West Indies.

After winning the toss for the second consecutive time, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran opted to bat first as the hosts posted 311/6.

Openers Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers (39 off 23) provided a flying start, with the former going on to register a magnificent ton (115 off 135). Pooran also played a key role, scoring a 77-ball 74. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three crucial wickets to his name.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Fifties from



The visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series



📸: BCCI



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter INDIA WIN!Fifties from Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson and Axar Patel guide India home to yet another nail-bitting win over the West IndiesThe visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series📸: BCCI INDIA WIN! 🇮🇳🇮🇳Fifties from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel guide India home to yet another nail-bitting win over the West Indies 💥The visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series 🏆📸: BCCI#WIvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/rldLKv5Zzo

In response, India always looked comfortable. Every batter except Shikhar Dhawan (13 off 31) and Suryakumar Yadav (nine off eight) chipped in with crucial contributions. Shreyas Iyer scored 63 (71 balls) while Sanju Samson also smashed 54 (51 balls) at a brisk rate before Axar's late blitz helped India clinch the game with two wickets and as many balls to spare.

On that note, let's take a look at the hits and flops from the second ODI between West Indies and India.

#4 Flop - Avesh Khan (India)

After playing nine T20Is, Avesh Khan was handed his ODI debut on Sunday. He replaced Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI and was expected to generate extra bounce and nip off the surface.

However, the Madhya Pradesh pacer had a debut to forget. Avesh strayed from his strength of hitting hard lengths and bowled several loose deliveries.

He bowled six overs, going wicketless and giving away 54 runs at an economy rate of nine (most expensive economy rate by an Indian on ODI debut). While the West Indian batters never let Avesh settle in, he leaked at least one boundary in five of his six overs.

#3 Hit - Shai Hope (West Indies)

ICC @ICC



Shai Hope completes his 13th ODI hundred in Port of Spain in the second ODI



Watch | bit.ly/WIvIND-ODI2 A hundred in his 100th ODI!Shai Hope completes his 13th ODI hundred in Port of Spain in the second ODIWatch #WIvIND for FREE on ICC.tv (in select regions) A hundred in his 100th ODI! 💯Shai Hope completes his 13th ODI hundred in Port of Spain in the second ODI 👌Watch #WIvIND for FREE on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺 | bit.ly/WIvIND-ODI2 https://t.co/MPRC9vQl4U

Shai Hope, who flopped in the previous game, proved his class in the second ODI.

Playing his 100th ODI, Hope became only the 10th batter to smash a century in his centenary game. His well-made 115 off 135 included some exquisite drives and cuts which propelled West Indies to 311.

Hope, whose innings was studded with eight fours and three sixes, held one end, with his 117-run partnership with Pooran being extremely crucial for the hosts.

#2 Flop - Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India lose their first wicket and it’s the skipper Shikhar Dhawan who departs for 13.



48/1



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter WICKET!India lose their first wicket and it’s the skipper Shikhar Dhawan who departs for 13.48/1 WICKET! India lose their first wicket and it’s the skipper Shikhar Dhawan who departs for 13. 🇮🇳 48/1 #WIvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/xktvRAnanE

Barring his 97-run knock in the first game, Shikhar Dhawan has looked a shadow of himself in the last five ODIs. The stand-in Indian skipper had a poor tour of England and once again looked out of sorts on Sunday.

Chasing 312, India needed their openers to provide a solid start. While Shubman Gill (43 off 49) looked impressive, Dhawan struggled against the Windies pacers.

The southpaw failed to hit a single boundary in the 31 deliveries he faced before getting holed out at deep third man for just 13 runs.

Just prior to his dismissal, Dhawan was struck on the helmet by Romario Shepherd, rattling the veteran opener.

#1 Hit - Axar Patel (India)

Axar Patel's incredible 35-ball 64* helped the Men in Blue register their 10th consecutive ODI win over West Indies.

Axar had a dream game in Trinidad. He first bowled an economic spell of one for 40 in his nine overs before starring with the bat.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 after India lost their two key batters, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, in quick succession, Axar performed exceedingly well under pressure. He targeted particular bowlers, clobbering three fours and five maximums.

With 32 needed off 24 balls, Axar slammed two consecutive fours off Shepherd to bring up his maiden ODI fifty in just 27 deliveries. While India required eight runs off the last over, the all-rounder sealed the deal with a six down the ground on the fourth ball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far