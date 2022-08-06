WI vs IND Prediction: Who will win 4th T20I?

India and West Indies will lock horns in the fourth game of their five-match T20I series on Saturday, August 6, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

The visitors, who're leading the series 2-1 are high on confidence after winning the third game by seven wickets at Warner Park in St Kitts. Suryakumar Yadav played a stupendous 76-run knock to take India over the line. Yadav has now moved to No.2 in the ICC rankings for T20I batters. The right-hander is only two rating points short of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

India had the chance to take an unassailable lead, but Avesh Khan failed to defend ten runs in the last over of the second game in St Kitts. Arshdeep Singh has been exceptional in the bowling department. The left-arm seamer has picked up wickets and hasn't allowed the opposition to run away. He has been able to hold his nerves in the tough overs.

West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran, need to win this game to keep the series alive. In all three games, their batters strained to perform. While left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy has bowled beautifully, the batters need to step up and deliver. Brandon King scored a fifty in the second game but needs to show consistency.

Will West Indies (WI) beat India (IND)?

The team batting second will have an advantage in Florida, which tends to be conducive for batters.

India have won two of their four games against the West Indies at the venue. West Indies beat India in 2016 by one run in a high-scoring game where both teams scored over 200. However, three years later, the Men in Blue exacted revenge.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

