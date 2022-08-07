WI vs IND, Prediction: Who will win the 5th T20I?

Within less than 20 hours of the completion of the fourth T20I, India and West Indies will lock horns in the final game of the five-match series on Sunday (August 7). The Men in Blue have already sealed the series with a 3-1 lead and would clearly want to end their tour on a high given their dominance in the white-ball formats over the West Indies.

The action shifted to Lauderhill, Florida for the last two T20Is but the Caribbean team’s fortunes didn’t change. India continued their aggressive approach and despite no batters crossing the 50-run mark, they managed to post 191 runs on the board in the fourth T20I. Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer, while all the batters in top seven except Dinesh Karthik scored 20 or more runs.

In response, West Indies were a no match for India as Avesh Khan bowled a scintillating opening spell, nipping out Brandon King and Devon Thomas. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell scored 24 runs each but that was never going to be enough to chase down 192.

None of the batters took responsibility and ended up getting bundled out for just 132 runs in the final over of the innings. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 3/12 in 3.1 overs, while the others also chipped in with wickets.

With India keen on pushing for victory and making it 4-1, it will definitely be tough for the West Indies to go past them. However, they would love to pull one back on the visitors and make it 3-2 to end their home season.

Will West Indies (WI) beat India (IND) in 5th T20I?

West Indies haven’t delivered as a unit so far. In the only game they’ve won in this series, Obed McCoy registered magical figures of 6/17. The bowling has been inconsistent, while the batters haven’t taken enough responsibility to get the team over the line.

India, on the other hand, have backed themselves every time they have got to the field. Their aggression in batting has helped them post above-par totals despite not many reaching the half-century mark. The bowlers have stepped up every time they needed wickets. Only two players - Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan - haven’t got a game in this series and India might try them out in the dead rubber. It won’t be easy for West Indies to beat India.

Prediction: India (IND) are expected to win this encounter and end the series 4-1.

