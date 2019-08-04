West Indies vs India 2019, 2nd T20I: India's predicted playing XI & key players

Virat Kohli would be delighted with his bowlers' performance in the first T20

India began their tour of West Indies on a winning note, beating the hosts by 4 wickets in the first T20I. The Indian bowlers were on the money right from the word go and did not allow the West Indies batsmen to get going, restricting them to 95 - a target that was chased down in the 18th over.

India will look to clinch the series by winning the second T20I too on Sunday. Considering their performance in the first match, it will be interesting to see whether the team will make any changes in the playing XI for the second game.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I:

Openers

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan

It wasn't a happy comeback for Shikhar Dhawan as he was dismissed for just one run. Dhawan will look to get some runs under his belt before the ODI series.

Rohit Sharma played a short but important cameo in a small run-chase in the first game. He will be eyeing a big score in the second match.

Rohit Sharma

Middle order

Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey spent some useful time in the middle in the first match and will back themselves to score big runs in the second.

Rishabh Pant once again gave away his wicket by playing a rash shot. He will need to start delivering before it gets too late.

All-rounders

Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

The two Indian all-rounders contributed with the ball as well as with the bat and are likely to keep their places in the side.

Bowlers

Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

Washington Sundar vindicated the team management's decision of picking him ahead of Rahul Chahar by delivering a crucial blow in the very first over. Considering the number of left-handers in the West Indies line-up, Sundar is likely to get another game.

Washington Sundar

The pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed will want to continue their good work in the second T20 as well.

Key players

Navdeep Saini

Even though all Indian bowlers bowled decent spells, one Indian bowler who impressed the most was the debutant Navdeep Saini. Saini picked up three crucial wickets in his four overs, and was also named the man-of-the-match for his efforts.

Rohit Sharma

After an outstanding World Cup campaign, Rohit Sharma looked in ominous form during his short stay at the crease in the first T20 as well. He will feel that a big knock is around the corner.

India's predicted playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat kohli, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed