WI vs PAK 2021: Azam Khan ruled out of 2nd and 3rd T20Is due to head injury

Young Pakistan batsman Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is of the four-match series against West Indies after suffering a head injury during the team’s training session.

While the second T20I of the West Indies-Pakistan series is set to take place on Saturday, July 31, the third will be played on Sunday, August 1.

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, a neurosurgeon has recommended an observation period of 24 hours. Azam Khan's condition will be reassessed on Monday and his availability for the fourth and final T20I will depend on the same.

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is against West Indies



More details ➡️ https://t.co/GKqHlzDx0f#WIvPAK — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) July 31, 2021

ESPN Cricinfo reported that Azam Khan was taken to hospital after being struck on the head during training on Friday. The report added that the batsman was learnt to have been hit by a pace bowler. He did not lose consciousness and was even wearing a helmet at the time when he was struck on the head. Pakistan’s team doctor, Riaz Ahmed, accompanied Azam Khan to hospital for a CT scan.

Azam Khan is yet to make an impact in international cricket

6 Dec 1990 - Abdul Qadir & Moin Khan featured in a Test together for Pakistan.



28 July 2021 - Their sons, Usman Qadir & Azam Khan will feature in a T20 together for Pakistan.#WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/H6x589O5il — Shakir Khan Niazi (@Shakirniazi01) July 28, 2021

22-year-old Azam Khan has so far played three T20 matches for Pakistan but has only managed six runs in two innings.

He came into bat towards the end of the innings on his T20I debut against England in Nottingham and remained unbeaten on five from three balls. He was out for 1 in the next match.

Azam Khan was picked for the opening T20I in Barbados against West Indies but the match was abandoned due to rain.

The three remaining T20Is will take place in Guyana, starting with back-to-back games over the weekend. Cricket West Indies announced on Friday that fully vaccinated fans in Guyana will be allowed to attend the T20I matches between West Indies and Pakistan. Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said:

“In the build-up to the matches, we have worked with our colleagues at the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Government make sure all the necessary protocols are in place and all requirements are met to ensure the safety of players and officials, as well as the spectators to the venue. Our T20 team has been in superb form, and we hope to see them continuing in this vein and give the people of Guyana and the whole of the West Indies plenty to shout about.”

#WIvPAK Fully vaccinated fans in Guyana can attend the Osaka Batteries presents PSO Carient Cup between the West Indies and Pakistan | More details: https://t.co/eBtkQJImhL — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 30, 2021

The T20Is will be followed by two Test matches which will be played in Kingston.

Edited by Samya Majumdar