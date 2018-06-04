WI vs SL, 1st Test: 6 players to watch out for

A look at these 6 players who are gonna be crucial for their teams in the opening match of the series.

Nishant Kumar CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 13:50 IST 153 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lanka

West Indies will host Sri Lanka for a 3-match test series this June. Sri Lanka have played three series in West Indies before this one and they are still looking for their first series win on Caribbean soil.

Against an inexperienced West Indian side, this could be a perfect opportunity for the visitors to register their maiden series win. However, they will not take anything for granted as West Indies will have home advantage.

It has not been easy for the visiting teams to win against West Indies in their home conditions. The hosts will bank on their young talents to maintain their impressive record in home Tests.

The first Test match is scheduled to begin from 6th June. Here's a look at the 6 promising players who are likely to affect the result of the match.

#1 Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews

It came as a great relief for the Sri Lankan team when Angelo Mathews declared fit for the series. He is one of the most experienced players in the side and Sri Lankan fortune will heavily depend on his performance. The veteran all-rounder was out of international cricket for past few months and his return will boost the morale of the team.

He has played 72 Tests for Sri Lanka and made 4914 runs for the team. He has scored 8 centuries and 28 half-centuries. He is also a handy medium pace bowler having claimed 33 wickets.

#2 Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath has been a consistent performer for the Sri Lankan team over the years. He has assumed the mantle of Sri Lanka's strike bowler post the Muralitharan's retirement. Having appeared in 89 Tests, he is the most experienced player in the current Sri Lankan squad. He has scalped 415 wickets at an impressive average of 28.18.

He has taken 33 five-wicket hauls and ranks 5th in the list. He is also the record holder of the most wickets by a left-arm spinner. Currently ranked 9 in the ICC test rankings, he will have a huge responsibility in this match.