WI vs SL: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 35 of T20 World Cup 2021

Defending champions West Indies have slim chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. They have won only one of their three games in the Super 12 stage so far. The Kieron Pollard-led outfit need to win their remaining two matches by big margins to bolster their chances of a top 2 finish in the Group 1 standings.

West Indies will be in action tomorrow evening in Abu Dhabi against former champions Sri Lanka, who have already been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2021.

Nine years ago, Sri Lanka and West Indies played in the ICC T20 World Cup 2012 final, which the latter won. If Sri Lanka go on to defeat West Indies tomorrow, both nations' T20 World Cup campaigns will come to an early end.

Ahead of the big game between Sri Lanka and West Indies, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

WI vs SL head-to-head stats

The T20I head-to-head record between West Indies and Sri Lanka stands even at 7-7. Speaking of their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, Sri Lanka lead by 5-2.

However, in the previous T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, the Men in Maroon emerged victorious by seven wickets. Caribbean fans will hope for a similar result tomorrow.

WI vs SL: Numbers you need to know before Match 35 of T20 World Cup 2021

Dwayne Bravo has scored the most runs (224) for West Indies in T20Is against Sri Lanka. He is also the leading wicket-taker, with 14 scalps. It will be interesting to see how he performs in T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow.

Among current Sri Lankan T20 World Cup squad members, Kusal Perera has aggregated the highest number of runs against West Indies. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 159 runs, with his highest score being 66.

Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed nine Caribbean batters in his T20I career. He has been a star performer for Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

