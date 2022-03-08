WI-W vs EN-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

West Indies (WI-W) and England (EN-W) will lock horns in the seventh match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, March 9, at the University Oval in Dunedin.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, caused a major upset in their World Cup opener. On March 4, they beat hosts New Zealand by three runs at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Deandra Dottin defending six runs in the last over successfully.

Hayley Matthews became the third West Indies female batter, after Taylor and Dottin, to score a World Cup century. The right-hander lost Dottin and Kycia Knight early but went on to score 119 off 128 deliveries with 16 fours and one six. The rest of the batters provided decent support.

In response, White Ferns captain Sophie Devine scored a century of her own, but her knock went in vain. Katey Martin tried her best with a 47-ball 44 but failed to take New Zealand over the line.

After scoring a century, Matthews also bagged two important wickets of Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday. Anisa Mohammed and Dottin also picked up two wickets apiece for the West Indies.

Meanwhile, England, led by Heather Knight, didn’t make the greatest of starts to their campaign. Rachael Haynes blew them away with a 131-ball knock of 130, laced with 14 fours and a six, winning the Player of the Match award.

Australian captain Meg Lanning also made life tough for the English bowlers, making 86 off 110 deliveries. Natalie Sciver was the pick of the England bowlers with two wickets. Sciver also contributed with the bat, scoring 109 off 85 deliveries with 13 fours, but her effort went in vain. Tammy Beaumont made 74.

Can the West Indies Women (WI-W) beat England Women (EN-W)?

England have beaten the West Indies in 15 of 22 ODIs, losing only five. England have won all four of their World Cup meetings. Although they lost their opening game, England will go into this match as the favourites.

Prediction: England Women to win.

