IND-W vs ENG-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

India Women will play their third match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday afternoon against England Women. Both teams have performed brilliantly at the mega event so far.

England Women hold the top position in the Group B points table with four points from two matches and a net run-rate of +2.497. On the other side, India Women are second in the standings with four points from two outings as well, with a net run rate of +0.590.

Both teams will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Before the match gets underway, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is

The two nations have clashed in a total of 26 T20Is. England Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against India Women by 19-7.

IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

England Women lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against India by 5-0. Their previous meeting was in the 2020 T20 WC semifinals, where rain did not allow any action and India progressed to the final because of a higher finish in the table.

Last 5 IND-W vs ENG-W matches

England Women have won three of their last five battles against India Women. Here is a short summary of those five games:

ENG-W (126/3) beat IND-W (122/8) by 7 wickets, Sep 15, 2022. IND-W (146/2) beat ENG-W (142/6) by 8 wickets, Sep 13, 2022. ENG-W (134/1) beat IND-W (132/7) by 9 wickets, Sep 10, 2022. IND-W (164/5) beat ENG-W (160/6) by 4 runs, Aug 6, 2022. ENG-W (154/2) beat IND-W (153/6) by 8 wickets, Jul 14, 2021.

