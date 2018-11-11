Wicket-keeper batsmen comparison: Ishan Kishan vs Rishabh Pant

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the best wicket-keeper batsman to play for India in the limited overs format. He has given numerous match-winning performances for India with the bat, his innings of 91 not out in the 2011 world cup final against Sri Lanka is certainly the best and the most memorable innings played by him.

However, it is anticipated that Dhoni will probably retire from all forms of the game after the 2019 World Cup. It would not be easy for any player to replace 'captain cool', given the calmness he has showcased under crunch situations. However, team India has a couple of genuine options to choose from, which is going to be a good headache for the management and the skipper.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant shot into prominence after his outstanding performance in the 2016 U-19 World cup. Pant is best known for his brand of fearless cricket he endorses, he is an explosive batsman who can annihilate any bowling attack in the world.

Pant scored a tremendous century in the recently concluded test series against England in their backyard. Pant can be used as a floater in the batting order and can provide immense balance to the team, as he has shown great promise with the bat in the IPL for the Delhi Daredevils on a regular basis.

Pant has scored 879 runs in the 37 list A matches that he has played at an average of 28.65 including a solitary century. He has accomplished 53 dismissals behind the stumps. The pocket-sized dynamo made his IPL debut in the year 2016.

Pant has played 38 IPL games in his three-year-long career and has scored 1258 runs including three half-centuries and a solitary century. Pant has been one of the most impressive batsmen for his franchise the Delhi Daredevils and has been a regular feature in the side for his spellbinding performance.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan grabbed many eyeballs for his outstanding performance in the IPLs, since his debut in the 2016 edition of the tournament. Ishan has played numerous match-winning knocks for the Mumbai Indians at the top of the order.

The southpaw hails from Jharkhand, who emerged as a batting sensation through his list A performances. Ishan Kishan has scored 1474 runs at an average of 40.94, in the 39 List A matches he has played.

He has three tons under his belt and has accounted for 47 dismissals behind the stumps. The Jharkhand born batsman made his IPL debut in the year 2016 for the Gujarat lions, he has played three editions of the tournament scoring 594 runs including three scores of more than fifty.

The domestic fifty over format shows that Ishan has better numbers but Rishabh has performed exceedingly well in the T20 format. Moreover, Rishabh got a nod before Ishan to play for India and has impressed everyone with his skills.

It will be interesting to see when Ishan gets a chance to represent India and how he performs at the international level. A white ball debut is not far from the young wicket-keeper batsman.