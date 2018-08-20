Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Wicket-keepers with a minimum of 5 Catches in their debut Test innings

Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
192   //    20 Aug 2018, 14:59 IST

E
MS Dhoni with Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper's role is one of the most important in a cricket match. Wicket-keepers are born, not made. The craft chooses its disciple and not the other way around. He is as important as an all-rounder in a game.

They have to be on their toes for hours at one end, chase the ball million times a day and they cannot afford to relax even for a minute. It is important for them to always keep an eye on what is happening with the ball and be quick on their feet.

It is difficult for any wicket-keeper to claim five or more dismissal in an innings let alone the debuting one. So these are the list of wicket-keepers who have five or more dismissal in their debut test innings.

#3 Rishabh Pant

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

The newest entry in this list is the young Indian sensation, Rishabh Pant. The cricketing community knows about his batting prowess with his stints in the IPL with the Delhi Daredevils and few scintillating performances in the Ranji Trophy where he averages 54.50 with a high strike rate of 95.24 in first-class cricket.

A lot of people doubted his skills behind the wickets but in his debut innings in challenging conditions with the ball swinging and seaming he has taken it like a piece of cake. In his first Test innings as a keeper at Trent bridge, he claimed five dismissals and also made some crucial saves. Let us hope he has a bright future and performs consistently in the years to come.

#2 John Maclean

Enter
John Maclean

The 2nd wicket-keeper to achieve the feat was the Australian John Mclean who did this in the year 1978 at the Gabba, Brisbane when his team was playing against England. McLean was considered to be a close rival to Rod Marsh for the Australian No. 1 slot. He further played only three more Test matches because of his limited ability with the bat but he was the 2nd to achieve this unique record.

#1 Brian Taber

Ent
Brian Taber

Brian Taber was first ever wicket-keeper to achieve this amazing feat of five dismissals in his debut Test innings. Hailing from a small village in New South Wales, Brian Taber made a dream debut for a wicket-keeper against the South Africans in Johannesburg where he had five dismissals in the first innings followed by another three in the second innings.

He was a small, natural, unfussy keeper but limited as a batsman: his first-class average was only 18. He played a total of 16 test matches with 60 dismissals to his name.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant Leisure Reading
Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
5 ODI Legends who had a less successful career in Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: What did India improve to...
RELATED STORY
12 Players who got off the mark with a six in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Greatest Wicketkeepers Of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who can make their Test debut against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 4 events that made...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test, 2018: 3 things that came...
RELATED STORY
12 cricketers whose first scoring shot in Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
5 fielders with the most Test catches
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant makes his Test debut...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 282/4 (94.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
LIVE
Day 3 | India lead England by 450 runs with 6 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us