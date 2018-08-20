3 Wicket-keepers with a minimum of 5 Catches in their debut Test innings

MS Dhoni with Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper's role is one of the most important in a cricket match. Wicket-keepers are born, not made. The craft chooses its disciple and not the other way around. He is as important as an all-rounder in a game.

They have to be on their toes for hours at one end, chase the ball million times a day and they cannot afford to relax even for a minute. It is important for them to always keep an eye on what is happening with the ball and be quick on their feet.

It is difficult for any wicket-keeper to claim five or more dismissal in an innings let alone the debuting one. So these are the list of wicket-keepers who have five or more dismissal in their debut test innings.

#3 Rishabh Pant

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

The newest entry in this list is the young Indian sensation, Rishabh Pant. The cricketing community knows about his batting prowess with his stints in the IPL with the Delhi Daredevils and few scintillating performances in the Ranji Trophy where he averages 54.50 with a high strike rate of 95.24 in first-class cricket.

A lot of people doubted his skills behind the wickets but in his debut innings in challenging conditions with the ball swinging and seaming he has taken it like a piece of cake. In his first Test innings as a keeper at Trent bridge, he claimed five dismissals and also made some crucial saves. Let us hope he has a bright future and performs consistently in the years to come.

#2 John Maclean

John Maclean

The 2nd wicket-keeper to achieve the feat was the Australian John Mclean who did this in the year 1978 at the Gabba, Brisbane when his team was playing against England. McLean was considered to be a close rival to Rod Marsh for the Australian No. 1 slot. He further played only three more Test matches because of his limited ability with the bat but he was the 2nd to achieve this unique record.

#1 Brian Taber

Brian Taber

Brian Taber was first ever wicket-keeper to achieve this amazing feat of five dismissals in his debut Test innings. Hailing from a small village in New South Wales, Brian Taber made a dream debut for a wicket-keeper against the South Africans in Johannesburg where he had five dismissals in the first innings followed by another three in the second innings.

He was a small, natural, unfussy keeper but limited as a batsman: his first-class average was only 18. He played a total of 16 test matches with 60 dismissals to his name.