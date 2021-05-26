Will excess cricket during a pandemic prove detrimental to India's ICC WT2O chances?

In less than a month from now, the World Test Championships would have reached a conclusion. By then, India might or might not have found themselves lifting the trophy. Three months from now, they would have also finished their grueling five-match Test series against England.

The second phase of IPL 2021 may act as a tough preparatory exam for the ultimate ICC WT20 challenge that's scheduled for the fall of 2021. But the main question is - is this just too much cricket?

India has crammed its cricket calendar amidst a raging coronavirus pandemic. More than just a logistical nightmare, it's a case of pushing an athlete to his maximum and perhaps asking him for more.

2021 saw the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in full swing. Then came the series against England that saw the Indian team play well through March. Less than a fortnight since, the IPL had begun despite rising concerns of COVID-19 cases.

The sudden pause in the tournament was perhaps a much-needed off-season break for the Indians.

Is India playing too much cricket?

The opinion might be more debatable than unanimous, but it does seem like India are playing too much cricket. While the goal is to win the ICC WT20 Championships, the grind does seem like a lot.

The amount of cricket India have been playing might have been perfectly fine if times were normal. With the country gripped by a pandemic that refuses to relent, the stress is beyond physical.

Over the last year, the 'life in a bio-bubble' has been a constant topic of discussion. Players have had their fair share of bubble fatigue. England cricketer Liam Livingstone even left the Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2021 citing the same as the reason. The hard and soft quarantines that come with a 'bubble-life' can be mentally taxing if prolonged.

Next are the injuries. While India may have a rich and resourceful talent pool, injury management remains critical nevertheless.

With six Tests set to be played in the next couple of months, players who will potentially feature in the WT20 tournament should be extra wary of injuries. This also applies to the contingent that's set to tour Sri Lanka for some limited overs cricket.

Battling injuries is a talk in itself. Rehabilitation during a pandemic can be even more exhausting. The current situation just makes it harder for the athlete to get back up and in the ring.

All said and done, the BCCI think-tank must have meticulously planned for the safety and welfare of the players. But the volume of cricket that's being played still raises questions. Only time will tell if all the ardous prep for the shorter format has been worth it.