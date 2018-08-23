Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Will Prithvi Shaw make his debut in the 4th Test?

Mohsin Kamal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
499   //    23 Aug 2018, 11:27 IST

Prithvi Shaw has been named in India squad for 4th and 5th Test
Prithvi Shaw has been named in India squad for 4th and 5th Test

The 18-year-old flamboyant batsman from Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw has been in the limelight since he led India to 2018 Under-19 World Cup victory. Shaw, who has seven centuries and five fifties at an average of 56.72 in 14 first-class matches, was included in the India squad for last two Test matches against England.

His entry to the senior side was on the cards as he impressed one and all with his recent performances for India 'A'. Along with him, another youngster Hanuman Vihari has been named in the squad for the first time.

After the sting of strong performances at the Under-19 level, Shaw was included in Mumbai squad during last year's Ranji Trophy. He went on to score a century on his debut and finished the tournament with 573 runs in 6 matches.

Since then, he has been a regular member of India 'A' team and his recent knock of 188 against Windies A at Beckenham made it clear that Shaw has the potential to serve Indian cricket at the highest level.

Now, the question is what will he make his debut for India in the 4th Test at Southampton or have to wait?

With Vijay been dropped from the squad, India is now left with three openers including Dhawan, Rahul and Shaw. Though, both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul has been in and out of form in recent times.

In this tour, KL Rahul has scored 94 runs in six innings while as Shikhar Dhawan 118 runs in the four innings so far. Both of them have failed to survive England's seam attack hence not providing India with some much needed good starts.

KL Rahul having completely disappointed the coach and skipper with his performances can owe a place to Shaw in India's playing XI for the fourth Test.

However, with 60 runs stand in both the innings of 4th Test, India may continue with Rahul and Dhawan in the fourth one as well, in order to give them more time. Apart from that, Rahul has been phenomenal in the field, which decreases the Shaw's chances of getting a place in the side.

England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Prithvi Shaw
Mohsin Kamal
CONTRIBUTOR
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Reports Sports to support the Sport.
