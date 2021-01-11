Will Pucovski to undergo scans after injuring his shoulder on the final day of the 3rd Test

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy continues to be marred by injuries as Will Pucovski was taken for scans on the final day of the Sydney Test. The debutant injured his shoulder while trying to stop the ball at mid-wicket in the second session of the final day.

Will Pucovski stayed down for a few seconds after his failed attempt to stop the ball. He got up and looked visibly in pain, with his teammates coming in to help him. The 22-year-old then left the field.

The opener made a memorable debut as he played an assured knock of 62 in the first innings. Although some poor fielding from the Indian players helped his cause, Pucovski looked in control for most of his innings.

Australia will be concerned with the latest update regarding Will Pucovski as they are short of options in the opening department. Even though David Warner made a comeback in the Sydney Test, he looked visibly in discomfort while batting and could only manage 5 & 13 in two innings.

Will Pucovski missed the first two Tests due to concussion

Will Pucovski was in line to play the first Test against India in Adelaide, given his impressive performance in domestic cricket. However, he missed the first two Tests after suffering a concussion in the tour game against India-A while facing Kartik Tyagi. Pucovski has had a long history of concussion injuries, and as a result, he was ruled out of the first two Tests.

The 22-year-old impressed everyone with his sound technique and ability to get behind the line of the ball in the third Test. His handling of the short balls was also applauded as many thought it might be his weakness. David Warner praised his new opening partner and had said:

"He looks like he's at home. He's obviously scored a lot of runs in Shield cricket. His temperament is awesome ... he's got a bright future ahead,"

With only a three-day break between the third and the fourth Test, Australia will be hoping that the scans don't reveal anything serious. The hosts will want Will Pucovski to be fit enough to play the fourth Test, which is scheduled to start from 15 January in Brisbane.