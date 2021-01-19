Why is Rishabh Pant batting ahead of Mayank Agarwal in the 328-run chase?

In a move that makes clear their intention to win the final Test, the visitors sent Rishabh Pant ahead of Mayank Agarwal on Day 5. India have made an interesting call when it comes to their batting order in the Brisbane Test.

With less than 150 runs needed in the last 40 overs, Rishabh Pant was expected to kick on and guide India to a famous victory. But why has he been promoted ahead of Mayank Agarwal in Brisbane?

Rishabh Pant to attack Australia on Day 5?

Mayank Agarwal has struggled this series

Mayank Agarwal came in at No.5 in the first innings and looked solid. He scored 38 off 75 balls before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. The right-handed batsman was expected to come in if another wicket fell. He was even seen padded up in the pavilion.

But with India going for a win, they promoted Rishabh Pant ahead of Mayank Agarwal. The southpaw can take the attack to the Australians and put them on the back foot, like he did in Sydney.

Rishabh Pant vs Nathan Lyon in the SCG Test:



5️⃣5️⃣ OFF 6️⃣6️⃣ BALLS

6️⃣x4s

3️⃣x6s

1️⃣ DISMISSAL



How good was this battle? 🔥😍#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kVv7CLedPC — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) January 13, 2021

Getting Rishabh Pant ahead of Mayank Agarwal makes sense for multiple reasons. Firstly, Pant has scored at a quicker rate than Agarwal in the series. While the wicket-keeper-batsman's strike rate reads 72.83, the 29-year-old's is 39.20.

Another argument for sending Rishabh Pant in is the psychological impact he made in Sydney. The left-handed batsman came in and fearlessly attacked the Australians. As a result, the hosts went on the defensive, which could once again help India even if they are looking to draw the Test here.

Lastly, India will likely get just one more opportunity to attack Australia. If Rishabh Pant came in later, he would have to curb his natural instincts to see out the game. Now, the youngster has a license to attack the bowlers, safe in the knowledge that there is batting still to come after him.

Advertisement

The rewards for sending Rishabh Pant early are abundantly clear. It is practically a no-risk move, which can hand a hammer blow to the Australians at the Gabba.