Can Rohit Sharma make a mark in the Test series against Australia?

Vishak Vijayan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
307   //    13 Nov 2018, 18:53 IST

There’s plenty of reasons why we call him the ‘Hitman’ of India – he is the only batsman in the history of the game to score three double hundreds in the ODIs. The list of records this Hitman has set is way out of reach for the other batsmen out there. He recently became the only player in the world to score four centuries in T20Is. Such is his aura that not many can sum up his achievements and records in one single write-up.


Rohit can make a mark in Australia
Rohit can make a mark in Australia

Many consider him as one of the best batsmen in the limited over games (His bizarre records being the obvious reason). While Rohit has mastered white-ball cricket, many questions are raised whether he is the right fit for the Test side for the India tour of Australia later this year. His brilliant performance against the Windies got him a spot in the Test side. He is expected to play a 4-day practice match in New Zealand before the T20 series against Australia.

Does he need a practice match to prove his worth?

While everyone is excited to have Rohit back in the Test squad, many think there’s no need for him to play a practice match in New Zealand ahead of the Australian tour. The ease and elegance with which he plays his shots have always been appreciated by cricket enthusiasts all over the world. He’s an excellent back-foot player, which gives him an upper hand in the Aussie pitches. So, the thought of him playing a practice match to prove his worth is indigestible. What’s the point of playing one practice game anyway?


The opener has got another chance in Tests
The opener has got another chance in Tests

Will Rohit deliver as expected?

Rohit was India’s second highest run-scorer in the 2015 World Cup with a total of 330 runs. Ever since Dhoni’s decision of trying him as an opener worked like a charm, Rohit and Dhawan have delivered consistently for the Indian team. If there’s anything we need to worry, it’s Rohit's away form. That’s something Rohit would have to focus on the upcoming tour. The bouncy and pacey Australian pitches are sure to benefit Rohit’s style of play.


Rohit's slip catching will benefit India
Rohit's slip catching will benefit India

If there’s one area India needs to improve on, it’s the slip catches. With Rohit back in the Test side, it’s an added advantage for the Indian team as the Hitman has a decent slip-catching record. Also, his average against the Aussies is impeccable – an average of 66.38. Having got a platform to showcase his worth again, fans and experts around the world expect Rohit Sharma to deliver in the upcoming Test matches.

Vishak Vijayan
CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate writer from India who prefers beer over coffee. Growing up watching Sachin's cover drives and Brett Lee's outswingers, Cricket has always been close to my heart. Also a big fan of Mesut Ozil and Christiano. So what brings me here? - I heard someone say "You can actually write for Sportskeeda".
