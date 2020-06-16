Will see Jofra Archer as any other Englishman, states Jason Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that Jofra Archer will be viewed as any other Englishman on the field.

Earlier, Kemar Roach had said that although they are friends off the field, there will be no friendship on it with Jofra Archer.

England pacer Jofra Archer is West Indian by birth but will be looked at as just another Englishman by the West Indies cricket team, West Indies skipper Jason Holder has said.

Earlier, West Indies pacer Kemar Roach had told in an interview with the Daily Mail that there will be no friendships with Jofra Archer when it comes to on-field cricket and Holder agreed with whatever Roach said. Holder further said that even Jofra Archer would be competitive on the field though they are friends off-field.

"Archer is English now. I think Kemar Roach had an interview yesterday and he spoke about the same thing. You know we are friends off the field but when we cross that line you just see him as another Englishman. I am sure even he must be looking to knock our heads off," Holder said on the show Good Morning Britain.

Jofra Archer has done a fantastic job for England across all-formats in his short international career so far. However, pacer Kemar Roach said that the West Indies batsmen will be well-prepared to counter Jofra Archer's pace and probing line and length.

International cricket was last played on March 13, and since then, cricket had taken a backseat due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is set to return on July 8 as West Indies will play three Tests and three T20Is away against England.

"I saw him (Jofra Archer) as a youngster in domestic cricket back home in Barbados and always thought he was talented. He has come over here and shown what he can do and I want to wish him all the best in his career. But you will definitely see if we have any words for him on the field when that comes around," Roach asserted.