'Will the senior players keep failing and will we still keep playing them?': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan for losing yet another away Test series

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja is disappointed with Pakistan's performance in the three-match Test series against England.

Pakistan lost the series 1-0 and have now lost their away series against South Africa, Australia and England within a span of a year.

Ramiz Raja questioned the role of some of the senior players who have not been performing well. He believes that new players needed to be brought into the team, adding that experimentation is the need of the hour. He also opined that there were a few changes needed in the Pakistan coaching staff.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja said:

"There are problems in the Pakistan camp, not just of late but from a while now as far as away tours are concerned. This year we lost to South Africa, Australia and now England. We compete in the first Test but progressively our form tapers off as the series progresses."

He added:

"What is the role of senior players? Will they keep on failing and will we still keep playing them? Why are we hesitant to bring in new players, especially batsmen? Decision making has to be strong. Experiementation and ruthless trong decision is the only way up."

James Anderson's achievement is equivalent to climbing Mount Everest: Ramiz Raja

James Anderson recently became the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to reach 600 wickets. Ramiz Raja congratulated Anderson for his feat and believes that his achievement is equivalent to climbing Mount Everest. 156 Test matches for a fast bowler is no joke, and Anderson has certainly shown supreme dedication and fitness.

Ramiz Raja said:

"James Anderson got his 600th wicket by dismissing Azhar Ali and became the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets. His performance is like someone who has successfully climbed Mount Everest. James Anderson gave respect to Test cricket and thus he got respect in return. He wanted to become a great Test player and so he became."

Pakistan will next play a three-match T20I series against England beginning on August 28.