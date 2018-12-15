×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Winning overseas: The latest buzz in Test cricket

Sreenath Navaneethan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
26   //    15 Dec 2018, 08:10 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan - 3rd Test: Day Five
New Zealand v Pakistan - 3rd Test: Day Five

There has been staunch criticism about teams struggling to win abroad. Leave alone India, most teams carry the tagline "tigers at home, lambs abroad".

However, over the past two months, touring teams have answered the critics wisely with a string of victories in away conditions. Be it New Zealand in UAE, England in Sri Lanka or India winning the first Test against Australia, touring teams have fought fire with fire.

A common feature among the victories has been the amount of practice that has gone into emerging victorious.

People could argue that the current Sri Lankan team is not at it's prime, but England have a history of succumbing to the spinners on sub-continental tracks. New Zealand showed why they are the most underrated team in the world by winning in conditions that are completely alien to them.

Be it Joe Root or Kane Williamson, the captains have led from the front. However, both the victories have come through contributions on all fronts. India gave a strong reply to the Aussies by boasting a bowling attack as powerful and merciless as theirs'.

All teams have laid more emphasis on giving their batters enough match practice before game time. The common factor that has resulted in wins for touring sides has been the number of practice matches each touring team has played. It has been instrumental in getting accustomed to the conditions be it batting or bowling.

When India went to South Africa, they didn't play any practice matches and succumbed to Philander, Morkel, Rabada and Ngidi. One may argue that New Zealand, England and India are well-oiled units and have a lot more depth in all three departments as compared to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. But, every team irrespective of their composition and strengths remain tigers at home.

We have already witnessed plenty of nail-biting contests in India, South Africa, UAE and Australia. Batting in alien conditions is not a cake walk and teams have decided to grind every bit of their time into achieving a fruitful result. Batsmen are willing to spend valuable time at the crease and bowlers are not afraid to pitch the ball up.

The Adelaide Test match took us back to the golden days of Test cricket where both the teams played to the merit of the ball and tested their character in an epic battle. Test cricket is at its' best when touring teams give a good account of themselves and the manner in which Test cricket has shaped up over the past 3-4 months, there is no way Test cricket is dying.

Test cricket is alive and running.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Joe Root
Sreenath Navaneethan
CONTRIBUTOR
Overseas Test records of India's last 5 full-time captains
RELATED STORY
Long live Test Cricket, Long live Cheteshwar Pujara
RELATED STORY
5 forgotten fast bowling performances by Indians in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: It's time for Rohit Sharma to...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
5 ways India can defeat Australia in the upcoming Test...
RELATED STORY
Indians shine in latest ICC Test rankings
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Highest Test scores by an Indian player every year since...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Is the Adelaide victory the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test
AUS 298/6 (98.0 ov)
IND
LIVE
Day 2 | Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us