With 3 consecutive half-centuries in ODI series, Ishan Kishan joins Indian batters in elite list 

Team India keeper-batter Ishan Kishan had a memorable ODI series against West Indies, notching up half-centuries in each of the three games. He scored 52 off 46 in the first match in Barbados and followed it up with a run-a-ball 55 in a losing cause at the same venue in the second ODI.

Kishan stood tall in the series decider as well, hammering 77 off 64 balls at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday. The left-handed batter struck eight fours and three sixes as India posted 351/5 and won the contest by 200 runs.

Following his knock in the third ODI, Kishan became only the sixth Indian batter to score half-centuries in all matches of a three-game bilateral series. The other players to achieve the feat before him are Kris Srikkanth (1982), Dilip Vengsarkar (1985), Mohammad Azharuddin (1993), MS Dhoni (2019), and Shreyas Iyer (2020).

Further, India’s margin of victory in the third ODI - 200 runs - is their second biggest over West Indies in terms of runs and the biggest in West Indies. Overall, India’s 224-run triumph in Mumbai in 2018 is their biggest ODI win over the Windies in terms of runs.

India’s score of 351/5 is now also their highest ODI score without an individual hundred. Shubman Gill’s 85 was the top score in India’s innings. Their previous best in this regard was 350/6 versus Sri Lanka in Nagpur in 2005.

With their 2-1 triumph over West Indies, the Men in Blue registered their 13th consecutive bilateral ODI series win against the opponent, extending the record for most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team. Pakistan (11 vs Zimbabwe) is second on the list.

“It’s a special win” - Team India stand-in skipper Pandya

Reflecting on India’s ODI series triumph over West Indies, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya described the win as a special one and stated that he looks forward to facing challenges.

"It’s a special win. To be honest, I look forward to these kinds of games as a captain where there is something on the line. This was more than an international game. We knew what was at stake and there would be a lot of disappointment if we lost. The boys showed great character. They enjoyed it as well; in pressure situations, it’s important to enjoy it as well. You don't become a hero without handling pressure,” he said after the game.

India will now take on West Indies in five T20Is from August 3 to 13.