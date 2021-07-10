“Without you, I would be nowhere” - Sunil Gavaskar thanks his fans for their birthday wishes

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has thanked his fans and well-wishers for greeting him on his birthday. Gavaskar, who is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game, turned 72 on Saturday.

Heartfelt wishes poured in from fans as well as the cricketing fraternity on the occasion of Gavaskar’s birthday. Responding to the greetings, the former India skipper thanked everyone in a video shared by his son Rohan. Uploading the clip, Rohan tweeted:

“Thank you for all your warm birthday wishes. It’s much appreciated.”

In the video message, Gavaskar said:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the greetings, good wishes and sentiments that you have sent on my birthday. Your good wishes and greetings mean a great deal to me. They have sustained me during the times I have played for the country and, particularly, during the bad times. Without you, without Indian cricket, I would be nowhere.”

Gavaskar added:

“Thank you for being with me all these years and wishing me not just on my birthday but for every day of my life. I hope and pray that your good wishes will continue to be with me and the Gavaskar family and, particularly, with Indian cricket."

Sunil Gavaskar's Twitter was flooded with wishes as turned 72

Birthday wishes started pouring in for Gavaskar on his 72nd birthday right from early morning. VVS Laxman described Gavaskar as his “childhood hero and inspiration” while Virender Sehwag shared a short clip of the legend and wrote:

“Chal Phut. This is what the great #SunilGavaskar said to bowlers trying their best to get him out. Happy Birthday to the legend, Sunny Bhai. Aise hi fodte rahiye :)”

While wishing Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar shared a video in which he revealed how Gavaskar’s advice to him to play close to the body stayed with him throughout his career. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who followed Gavaskar’s dour style of batsmanship, said that Gavaskar had swag before it was even a word.

Gavaskar, who retired from international cricket in 1987, was the first batsman in the history of the game to cross 10,000 Test runs. He also held the record for most Test tons (34) before it was broken by Tendulkar.

Gavaskar finished his Test career with 10,122 runs from 125 Tests at an average of 51.12. He also scored 3092 runs in 108 ODIs at an average of 35.13. He was also a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad.

