Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 10, Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The tenth match of Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will see Pakistan Women lock horns against Thailand Women on Thursday (October 6). This will be the first game at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium of the tournament.

Pakistan Women are on a roll in this year’s competition. They have played two games so far and won both. They faced Bangladesh Women in their last fixture and beat them comprehensively.

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted Bangladesh to a total of 70. Diana Baig and Nida Dar finished with two wickets each. Sidra Ameen then stepped up and remained unbeaten on 36 to guide her side across the line in the 13th over. They will be riding with confidence after that nine-wicket win and will look to replicate their performance on Thursday against the Thai side.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, are struggling in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. They lost their opening fixture against Bangladesh Women. Then, they failed to turn the tables around as they lost to Sri Lanka Women in their next clash.

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Lankan side posted 156 on the board. Chanida Sutthiruang top-scored with 37 for Thailand but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 49 runs. They will have to fire in unison to challenge the high-flying Pakistan Women's team.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women, Match 10, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 6th 2022, Thursday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Thursday is expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius. We may expect interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted in the morning.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Thailand Women

Probable XI

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 so far. Thailand Women have lost both their fixtures and need to be at their absolute best to challenge Pakistan Women who are yet to lose a single game in the competition.

Pakistan look strong as compared to Thailand and is expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

