Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 13, India Women vs Pakistan Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Women will lock horns against their arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the 13th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 on Friday, October 7. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host this high-octane contest.

India Women are on a roll in this year’s competition. They have played three games so far and won them all. They faced the United Arab Emirates Women in their last fixture and defeated them comprehensively to go to the top of the points table.

Batting first, the Indian side posted 178 on the board, thanks to fifties from Deepti Sharma (64) and Jemimah Rodrigues (75*). The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict UAE Women to 74/4 in their 20 overs to win the game by 104 runs. They will look to stay unbeaten when they play Pakistan on Friday.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, had a perfect start to the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. They won their first two games but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they suffered a shocking defeat2 against Thailand Women in their next clash. It was a nail-biting contest.

Pakistan Women only managed to score 116 in their 20 overs. Sidra Ameen scored 56 but lacked support from the other end. The bowlers tried hard and picked up six wickets in total but failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game in the last over. They will now have to bring out their A-game to challenge the high-flying Indian Women.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 13, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 7, 2022, Friday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

India Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. The batters can hit through the line as the surface gets better as the game progresses. Overall, a good surface to bat on.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Friday is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be available throughout the day.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

India Women

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, and Renuka Singh.

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, and Nashra Sandhu.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

It’s a high-octane contest as India Women will take on Pakistan Women. The Women in Blue are unbeaten in the competition so far, whereas Pakistan Women lost their last fixture against Thailand Women and will hope to get back to winning ways.

India, however, look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

