Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 21, Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In the last league match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022, Pakistan Women will square off against Sri Lanka Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Pakistan Women have won four out of five games and are well placed to qualify for the semi-finals. They comprehensively defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Women in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, on the back of contributions from Muneeba Ali (43) and Aliya Riaz (57*), Pakistan Women posted 145 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict UAE Women to 74 to win the game by 71 runs. They will be eager to repeat their performance against Sri Lanka Women and finish the league stages on a high.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, lost their opening game against India Women but bounced back soon after. They won their next four games and have taken their points tally to eight. They beat Bangladesh Women in their last game, which was a thriller of a contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Lankan batters struggled a bit as they scored 83 in 18.1 overs. Rain arrived and no further play was possible in the first innings. The second innings was reduced to seven overs and the revised target was 41.

Inoka Ranaweera stepped up for Sri Lanka and finished with figures of 4/7 in her two overs to help her side restrict Bangladesh Women to 37 to win the game by three runs. They will be brimming with confidence after this win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 21, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 11 2022, Tuesday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. The ball will grip off the surface and the spinners enjoy bowling on this surface. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

Ideal conditions won't be on offer for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Sylhet are expected to be in the mid-20s and heavy rain is predicted on Tuesday.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women beat UAE Women comprehensively in their last fixture and aren't expected to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu

Sri Lanka Women

The Lankan bowlers stepped up during their win against Bangladesh Women. They will hope their batters find their touch against Pakistan Women. Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Both sides are well-placed in the points table. They are coming off wins in their respective previous fixtures and will be eager to continue their winning momentum. A cracking contest can thus be expected on Tuesday.

Pakistan have a good balance to their side and are likely to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Poll : Bismah Maroof to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes