Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 3, Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Women will take on Malaysia Women in the third match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Sunday, October 2.

Pakistan Women’s last outing was in the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022. They struggled throughout the tournament as they failed to win a single game. They failed to fire in unison and, as a result, were eliminated in the group stages.

Experienced campaigner Bismah Maroof will continue to lead the side. They have some exciting players on their side and need to step up in the upcoming Asia Cup. They have a good blend of young and experienced players and will be eager to start the competition on a positive note.

Malaysia Women, meanwhile, haven’t had much game time in recent times. They toured Singapore for a three-match T20I series. A solid performance saw them clean-sweep the series. They haven’t featured in any games since then but will be eager to leave a mark in the showpiece event.

Winifred Duraisingam has been handed the responsibility of leading the Malaysian side in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. They have some exciting young players in Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, and Elsa Hunter. They will look to step up and contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming multi-team event.

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 3, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 2, 2022, Saturday, 08.30 am IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium will assist spinners. The ball grips off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface. Once they spend some time in the middle, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. Rain is predicted on Sunday in Sylhet, with temperatures expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, and Sadia Iqbal.

Malaysia Women

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada, Aina Najwa (wk), Dhanusri Muhunan, and Sasha Azmi.

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Match Prediction

It will be a challenge for Malaysia Women when they take on Pakistan Women in their opening game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. Pakistan have a number of experienced players on their side and it will prove to be an advantage for them when they take on the Malaysian side.

Pakistan look strong on paper and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE POLL Q. Bismah Maroof to score a fifty? Yes No 4 votes so far