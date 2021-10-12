Women's Big Bash 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

The seventh season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 7) is scheduled to begin on October 14th, with the final to be played on 27th November.

The tournament will feature 59 matches spread out over 45 days. It will kick off with a match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

The league will be played in a round-robin format, with each team facing every other team twice. The top four teams from the league stage will advance to the knockout semi-finals on November 24th and 25th, with the two victors clashing in the final on November 27th.

The eight teams participating in WBBL 7 are Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers.

The competition starts in Tasmania before moving on to Adelaide, Perth and Mackay. Blundstone Arena, Invermay Park and the University of Tasmania will host the Big Bash matches in Tasmania, while Karen Rolton Oval and Adelaide Oval will stage the matches in Adelaide.

The games in Perth will be held at Lilac Hill Park and WACA Ground, while the Great Barrier Reef Arena will host the matches in Mackay.

Women's Big Bash 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

October 14

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 2:10 PM

October 16

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 10:10 AM

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 1:35 PM

October 17

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 4:45 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 8:10 AM

October 19

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 7:55 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 11:20 AM

October 20

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 7:55 AM

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 11:20 AM

October 23

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Invermay Park, Launceston, 4:45 AM

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Invermay Park, Launceston, 8:30 AM

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, UTAS, Launceston, 10:10 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, UTAS, Launceston, 1:35 PM

October 24

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Invermay Park, Launceston, 4:45 AM

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, UTAS, Launceston, 8:10 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, UTAS, Launceston, 11:45 AM

October 26

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, UTAS, Launceston, 7:55 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, UTAS, Launceston, 11:20 AM

October 27

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, UTAS, Launceston, 7:55 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, UTAS, Launceston, 11:20 AM

October 30

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Lilac Hill Park, Perth, 7:55 AM

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, UTAS, Launceston, 10:35 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Lilac Hill Park, Perth, 11:20 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, UTAS, Launceston, 2 PM

October 31

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, UTAS, Launceston, 4:45 AM

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Lilac Hill Park, Perth, 7:55 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, UTAS, Launceston, 8:10 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Lilac Hill Park, Perth, 11:20 AM

November 3

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WACA Ground, Perth, 7:55 AM

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, WACA Ground, Perth, 11:20 AM

November 6

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 4:45 AM

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 8:10 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WACA Ground, Perth, 11:20 AM

November 7

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 4:45 AM

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:10 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, WACA Ground, Perth, 11:20 AM

November 9

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 9:05 AM

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 12:30 PM

November 10

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 7:55 AM

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 11:20 AM

November 11

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 7:55 AM

November 13

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 11:20 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10:10 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1:35 PM

November 14

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 4:45 AM

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 8:10 AM

November 17

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 10:10 AM

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1:35 PM

November 19

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10:10 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1:35 PM

November 20

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 4:45 AM

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:10 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10:10 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1:35 PM

November 21

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 4:45 AM

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:10 AM

November 24

Semi-final 1

November 25

Semi-final 2

November 27

Final.

Women's Big Bash 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Women's Big Bash 2021 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. Moreover, the live stream of the matches will be available on SonyLIV.

Women's Big Bash 2021: Squads

Brisbane Heat

Jess Jonassen posting ahead of a WBBL match

Jess Jonassen, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Poonam Yadav, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Adelaide Strikers

WBBL - Scorchers v Strikers

Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemma Barsby, Nell Bryson-Smith, Sarah Coyte, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Annie O’Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Hobart Hurricanes

London Spirit Women v Trent Rockets Women - The Hundred

Rachel Priest, Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Angelina Genford, Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa, Rachel Trenaman

Melbourne Stars

Australia v India: T20 Series - Game 3

Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Linsey Smith, Lucy Cripps, Maddy Darke, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Anna Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Erin Osborne, Elyse Villani

Melbourne Renegades

Australia v India: ODI Series - Game 3

Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Eve Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellen Falconer, Holly Ferling, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Courtney Webb

Sydney Thunder

England Women v India Women - LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Rachael Haynes, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Issy Wong, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson

Perth Scorchers

Australia v India: Test Match: Day 3

Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapathu, Marizanne Kapp, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers

Also Read

Australia v India: T20 Series - Game 1

Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Matilda Lugg, Angela Reakes, Claire Moore.

Edited by Bhargav