Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 17: Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Stars women lock horns with Sydney Thunder women in the 17th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Aurora Stadium in Launceston will host this exciting clash.

Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the table and will look to change their fortunes on Monday. Melbourne Stars’ last game was washed out due to rain.

They have won only a single game out of three completed fixtures and have three points to their name. Their only win came against the Sydney Sixers last week before the next game was washed out.

It was a solid performance from their bowlers as they successfully defended 140. Annabel Sutherland was brilliant with the bat at the top of the order, scoring a fifty.

Melbourne's bowlers have been very good and will look forward to continuing to perform the same way going forward in the competition.

The Sydney Thunder women are reeling at the bottom of the table. They have played two games so far and have lost both. They need to be at their best to register their first win of the competition.

Sydney suffered a heavy loss against the Perth Scorchers in their last fixture. Sophie Devine of the Scorchers smashed a century as the Thunder bowlers failed to pick up wickets, resulting in a mammoth total on the board.

It was a huge chase for the Thunder women and they were restricted to 105 in pursuit of 186, losing the game by 81 runs. Hannah Darlington’s side needs something dramatic to turn the tables around.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 17, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 26, 2021, Tuesday, 07:55 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Aurora Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the willow and the batters enjoy this surface. It might assist spinners a bit but the pacers could go the distance on missing their mark.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

Cold weather is expected in Launceston on Tuesday with temperatures ranging between 4 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning’s side beat the Sixers convincingly last week. Annabel Sutherland looked brilliant for her 57. Bouchier (32*) and Garth (24*) also helped them finish on a high.

Garth picked up three wickets with the ball as well, while Flintoff chipped in with two scalps. They will be looking to repeat their performance on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Sydney Thunder Women

The Sydney bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Scorchers put up a massive total on the board. Phoebe Litchfield and Deepti Sharma looked good with the bat but the other batters need to contribute to register their first win of the competition.

Probable XI

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo-Johnson, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Isabelle Wong, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the table and need to grab points to finish in the top four.

The Melbourne Stars have found the right combination and looked good in their clash against the Sixers. The Sydney Thunder are struggling to fire in unison and a tougher task lies ahead of them.

The Stars look like a well-balanced unit and expect them to hand the Thunder another defeat.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Arjun Panchadar