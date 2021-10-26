Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 19: Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Match 19 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 sees Sydney Thunder Women square off against Melbourne Renegades Women at Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

The Thunder, led by Hannah Darlington, have had a disastrous campaign thus far in the WBBL. The team is languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.325, the worst among the participating teams. In their previous game, the Melbourne Stars beat them by 12 runs.

The Thunder bowlers did an excellent job as the Stars managed only 108 for seven in 20 overs. But their batters flattered to deceive, with the Thunder ending on 96 for four. Deepti Sharma, batting at No. 5, tried her heart out, scoring 44 off 48, but her knock went in vain.

The Renegades, led by Sophie Molineux, on the other hand, are hanging in the middle of the table. They will be brimming with confidence after beating Sydney Sixers Women by seven wickets in their previous game. Another win will help tighten their grip on a top-four spot.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 19, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 27, 2021, Wednesday, 07:55 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a tad tough for batting. The batters can’t afford to play their shots on the up and the bowlers may get a lot of help. Chasing should be the preferred option.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

Conditions will mostly be sunny with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

Deepti Sharma has looked the most accomplished batter for the Thunder and has also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.09. The rest of the batting has looked shambolic. Darlington, Wong and Smith have three wickets apiece.

Probable XI

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates

Melbourne Renegades Women

Harmanpreet Kaur is the leading run-scorer for the Renegades, having notched 100 runs at an average of 100. She is also their top wicket-taker with four scalps. Jones, Rodrigues and Webb have also looked secure in the middle.

Probable XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux (c), Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Carly Leeson, Ella Hayward, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

The Renegades are the stronger of the two teams on paper. They are firm favorites to win the next encounter.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee