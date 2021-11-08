Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 38, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

It will be a fight for survival as Adelaide Strikers Women take on Sydney Thunder Women in the 38th match of the WBBL on Tuesday.

Both sides have had a dismal run in the competition so far and cannot afford further slip-ups at the moment. Sydney Thunder Women are languishing at the bottom of the league standings with 2 wins and 5 losses in 8 matches.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, sit just a place above their counterparts at 7th with 2 wins and 4 losses in 7 matches. Both sides had one game washed out, courtesy of rain. It is a must-win game for both teams if they want to stay relevant in the race to the playoffs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 38th

Date and Time: November 9th, 2021, Tuesday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Report

It is expected to be a cloudy day, with the temperature levels hovering between 11 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius. The chances of precipitation are 20%, while humidity is expected to be at 51%.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The strip is a batting paradise, and the batters will enjoy their time in the middle. As this will be an evening game, the team winning the toss might prefer to bowl first.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women

Team selection is going to be tough for Adelaide Strikers Women in this game. Their big names have failed to deliver goods so far, and the bench is not heavily stacked with quality. Nell Bryson Smith could get a chance in place of Madeline Penna.

Probable 11: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (C), Madeline Penna/ Nell Bryson Smith, Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sydney Thunder Women

Smriti Mandhana and Tahlia Wilson will lead the batting unit of the Thunder Women, while skipper Hannah Darlington, alongside Isabelle Wong and Samantha Bates, will handle bowling duties. In the absence of quality backups, no changes are expected in their playing eleven.

Probable 11: Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Deepti Sharma, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (C), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Samantha Bates

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction

Adelaide Strikers Women splendidly started their campaign with back-to-back wins. However, everything has gone south for them ever since. They are now on a 4-game losing run, and momentum is entirely against them.

Sydney Thunder Women, at the same time, have managed to revive themselves a bit after a terrible start. They have now won two of their last three matches and will feel confident of registering another victory.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women are expected to win this contest.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women TV and live-streaming streaming

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live-stream: SonyLIV & Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy

