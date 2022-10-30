Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 25, Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 25 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) will see the Melbourne Stars Women clash horns with the Sydney Thunder Women. The two teams will meet on Monday, October 31, at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat.

The Stars will enter this match on the back of a victory in their last encounter facing Melbourne Renegades Women. Meanwhile, the Thunder lost to the Brisbane Heat via the DLS method in their most recent fixture.

Batting first, Sydney put up 139 on the scorecard at Allan Border Field against Brisbane. Phoebe Litchfield’s 38-ball 50 was the highlight of their innings, while Rachael Haynes chipped in with a valuable 38 off 30 balls.

Lea Tahuhu’s 3/31, Lauren Smith’s 1/13, and Sammy-Jo Johnson’s 1/20 helped the Thunder stage a strong fight in the second innings. They did all they could before rain enforced the implementation of the DLS method, ultimately resulting in a defeat.

The Stars, meanwhile, brought their game management to the fore against the Renegades in a low-scoring encounter. They won with 15 balls and six wickets to spare against the Sophie Molineux-led side.

Bowling first, the Stars kept their opponents down to 92 runs from 19 overs. Sophie Day and Annabel Sutherland had a good day, recording figures of 4/19 and 3/17 respectively.

Sutherland followed up her superb bowling display by scoring 42 runs in the second innings to help the Stars record a victory.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Match 25, Women’s Big Bash League 2022.

Date and time: October 31, 2022, Monday, 9:30 am IST.

Venue: Eastern Oval, Ballarat.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The conditions at the Eastern Oval will offer some assistance for the spinners in the middle overs, while pacers might struggle a bit. It is also likely to be a tricky path for the batters.

A score of 150-160 will be difficult to chase at this ground.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ballarat is expected to be eight degrees Celsius and will eventually get colder with a wind speed of 9 km/h. There could be some cloudy weather with the possibility of showers.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Since they managed to succeed against the Melbourne Renegades, the Stars may continue with the same line-up in this match.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield Hill (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (C, WK), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day.

Sydney Thunder

The Thunder are likely to opt for the playing XI they used against the Perth Scorchers in what was the only match they have won so far this season.

Probable XI

Tamsin Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Olivia Porter, Tahlia Wilson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

Neither the Stars nor the Thunder have enjoyed a great stint so far in WBBL 2022, coming out victorious in one of five and six matches, respectively. The competition is only set to be tougher as they move forward and a win is imperative for both teams in this fixture.

The Stars are sixth with three points, while the Thunder are one spot below with the same number of points. This could be a hard-fought contest, but we're giving Sydney the marginal edge to emerge victorious in this one.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app.

