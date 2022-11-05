Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 30, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 30th game of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) will see Melbourne Stars locking horns with Adelaide Strikers on Saturday at Lilac Hill Park.

There was a Stars vs Strikers show on Wednesday, and it is on the cards yet again. Nicole Faltum and co triumphed at the North Sydney Oval, as Lauren Winfield (49-ball 47) and Alice Capsey (31-ball 49) powered their team to 186-5. Deandra Dottin (2-34), Jemma Barsby (1-23) and Megan Schutt (1-43) shone for the Strikers.

In response, Katie Mack (47 off 38), Laura Woolvardt (30 off 34), Bridget Patterson (41 off 23) and Madeline Penna (22 off 16) came good, but the Strikers fell short by 22 runs. Sasha Moloney (4-24) starred for the Stars.

Melbourne Stars Women Adelaide Strikers Women Match Detail

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 30, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: November 5, 2022, Saturday; 8:00 am IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park

Pitch Report

Considering the bouncy and quick pitch, swing bowlers and pacers could find the conditions conducive to bowling.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to be 26 degrees centigrade, with the wind speed likely to be 24 km/h.

Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

As the Stars won their last game against the same opponent, they are unlikely to make any changes.

Lauren Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabell Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (C, WK), Sasha Moloney, U Raymond-Hoey, Sophie Reid, Sophie Day

Adelaide Strikers Women

The Strikers are also expected to play the same line-up that took on the Stars a few days ago.

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Woolvardt, Tahlia McGrath ©, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Match Prediction

The Strikers are third with four wins, while the Stars are sixth with two wins, three defeats and one no result. To stay alive in the tournament, the Stars need to win this one.

Although they overpowered the third-place Strikers in their last meeting, they need more wins to climb up the standings.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win

Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Jemimah Rodrigues score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes