Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 39, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades Women will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers Women in the 39th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday.

Melbourne Renegades Women have managed to win only two games out of 10 and have only five points to their name. They have lost seven games in total and are desperate for a win.

Melbourne Renegades Women faced Sydney Sixers Women in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Renegades Women got off to a good start and posted 64/1 in 11 overs. Hayley Matthews scored 40 and Chamari Athapaththu remained unbeaten on 16 before rain arrived. With further play being impossible, the two sides shared a point each.

Perth Scorchers Women, on the other hand, have played 10 games so far. They have won five and lost four, while one game was washed out due to rain.

The defending champions suffered a loss against Brisbane Heat Women in their previous fixture. Bowling first, Marizanne Kapp and Alana King picked up two wickets each to restrict the Brisbane Heat Women to 153/7. Maddy Green scored 58 but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 120/8 to lose the game by 33 runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 39, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 12 2022, Saturday, 04:45 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval is a bowling-friendly track. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this deck. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Melbourne are expected to hover between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

The Melbourne Renegades Women are desperate for a win and we may see Shabnim Ismail come back into the side if she gets fit in time.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Rhiann O Donnell, Erica Kershaw/Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward

Perth Scorchers Women

The Perth Scorchers Women are coming off a defeat in their last game. They are expected to go with the same XI despite the loss.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

The Scorchers come into this match as the favorites. Melbourne Renegades Women are struggling in the competition and will be eyeing only their third win of the season.

The Perth Scorchers have a good balance to their side and are looking far more confident than the Renegades. They have enough firepower in their ranks to get a win on Saturday.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Poll : Beth Mooney to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes