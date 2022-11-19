Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 53, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

It’s the last day of the league stages of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. Match 53 will see Perth Scorchers Women take on Melbourne Renegades Women at Ted Summerton Reserve in Moe, Victoria.

Perth Scorchers have 13 points to their name. They have won six games and lost as many and will have to win their last fixture to keep their playoff hopes alive. The defending champions lost their last game against the Melbourne Stars Women.

Bowling first, Amy Edgar picked up three wickets for the Scorchers as the Stars Women posted 179 in 20 overs. In reply, there were contributions from the middle-order batters and a late cameo from Alana King (26 off nine balls) helped the Scorchers Women get closer to the target but they ultimately fell short by six runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. They have managed to win only three out of 13 games and have seven points under their belt. They beat the Sydney Thunder Women in their last game.

The bowlers knocked over the Thunder Women on 95. Georgia Prestwidge picked up three wickets, while Ella Hayward and Sarah Coyte finished with two each. Skipper Hayley Matthews remained unbeaten on 46 at the top of the order, which helped them chase down the total in the 15th over.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 53, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 20 2022, Sunday, 04:45 am IST

Venue: Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ted Summerton Reserve is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this deck.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday in Moe, with temperatures expected to range between seven and 18 degrees Celsius.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women

The Scorchers Women are expected to field the same XI despite losing their last game.

Probable XI

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Amy Louise Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel

Melbourne Renegades Women

The Renegades are coming off a win and are likely to go with the winning combination for their clash against the Scorchers Women.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Josephine Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Erica Kershaw, Georgia Prestwidge, Rhiann O Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Shabnim Ismail, Ella Hayward

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

Since the Scorchers Women will have to win their last game to keep their playoff hopes alive, they will go all out in this contest. However, it won't be easy for them as the Renegades Women are coming into this game on the back of a win in their last match and will be brimming with confidence.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win this encounter.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

