On November 1, the upcoming 19th game of WBBL 2023 will witness a face-off between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women at Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades Women have underperformed in this tournament so far with three losses and just a single victory. Sydney Sixers Women defeated them in the previous encounter by a close margin of six runs.

The Sixers challenged them with a target of 164 runs after losing seven wickets. Tammy Beaumont provided a strong start with her 43(24) backed by Georgia Wareham’s 30 and Sarah Coyte also contributed with her quick-fire knock of 21(10). However, they fell short by six runs, resulting in their third loss of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder Women claimed two straight wins against the Sixers and Renegades respectively. However, Hobart Hurricanes Women broke their winning streak in the previous match and defeated them by 24 runs. Phoebe Litchfield was the top-scorer from Sydney Thunder with 68 runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 19, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 1, 2023, Wednesday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

Junction Oval in Melbourne offers a well-balanced wicket. The batters tend to dominate in the early phase, but as the match unfolds, bowlers also come into play. The team batting first has won four out of the last five instances.

The average first innings score at this venue has hovered between 160-165 runs. The toss winner will surely like to opt for batting first given the favorable conditions.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Report

A pleasant Melbourne afternoon awaits with a comfortable 16°C, partly cloudy skies, and no rain in sight.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Georgia Wareham, Erica Kershaw, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Sara Kennedy

Sydney Thunder Women

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women bring the heat with a close head-to-head record, with Renegades winning nine out of 16 encounters against Thunder's seven victories.

However, Renegades were beaten by Thunder in the reverse fixture this season. So, the game could tilt either way, but history tips the scale slightly in favor of the Renegades.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this game

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

