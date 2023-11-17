Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 44, Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On Saturday, November 18, the 44th game of WBBL 2023 will see Sydney Thunder take on Perth Scorchers at the Cricket Central, Sydney.

Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers met in the previous reverse fixture this season where Scorchers came out with flying colors. The Scorchers set a target of 160 runs, propelled by Beth Mooney's remarkable unbeaten century off 61 balls. Thunder's Hannah Darlington took two wickets, while Chamari Athapaththu and Lauren Smith claimed one each.

In reply, Phoebe Litchfield (45) and captain Sammy-Jo Johnson (34*) were the leading run-scorers, but the team could only manage 117/8. Amy Edgar secured a three-wicket haul for the Scorchers, while Sophie Devine and Chloe Ainsworth took two wickets each, and Alana King grabbed one.

In their recent matches, the Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers by 61 runs, whereas the Thunder suffered a 6-wicket loss to Adelaide Strikers Women.

At present, Scorchers top the rankings with eight wins while Thunder hold the fourth spot with 13 points.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 44, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 18th, 2023, Saturday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Cricket Central, Sydney

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The Cricket Central in Sydney offers a fair pitch for batting. Spinners can benefit from some assistance in the track, while pacers need to be precise with their line and length. Batters may find it challenging to accumulate runs, given that the average score hovers around 100-110 runs.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Records

The head-to-head records indicate that the Scorchers have been consistently successful against the Thunder, winning 11 out of 19 matches, including a recent win this season by 42 runs. Furthermore, the Scorchers have secured victories in three of their last five encounters, with one match ending in no result and another won by the Thunder.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

The forecast for Cricket Central, Sydney, on Saturday at 3:00 pm (local time), predicts a temperature of 23°C with no precipitation and 50% humidity. The wind speed is expected to be 27 km/h. Overall, the weather is forecasted to be sunny.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable Xl

Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Paris Bowdler, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Prediction

The Perth Scorchers are leading the table in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League, while the Sydney Thunder currently hold the fourth position. In their head-to-head encounters, the Scorchers have dominated them winning 11 out of 19 matches with a recent victory this season by 42 runs.

Additionally, the Scorchers are currently on a four-match winning streak. Considering these factors, it seems the Scorchers will have an advantage in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win the match.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website