Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 6, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

A Sydney derby of WBBL 2023 is scheduled on October 22 at North Sydney Oval, featuring a clash between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women in the sixth game.

Sydney Sixers Women lost the season opener against Melbourne Stars. Having won the toss they opted to bowl first and restricted Melbourne Stars to 165/8.

As the game developed, the top and middle-order of the Sixers collapsed except for skipper Ashleigh Gardner who scored a fine knock of 72 runs. Maitlan Brown was another key contributor with the bat scoring 35 off 22.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women will make their first match of the WBBL 2023 against the joint two-time champions Sydney Sixers. However, they had a very disappointing run in the 2022 edition finishing at the foot of the points table with just one victory in 14 matches.

Heather Knight will lead the side this season and will be hoping to avenge their setbacks with the likes of Marizanne Kapp, Lauren Bell, and Hannah Darlington on the side.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 6, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 22, 2023, Sunday, 11:55 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The first match of the season took place at North Sydney Oval, where significant assistance for bowlers was evident in both innings. Batters also exceeded the typical first innings score of 152. So, balanced support for both batting and bowling departments can be anticipated in this upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Report

Weather will be clear with no chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 23-25% with a wind speed of around 20 km/hr.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable Xl

Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight, Olivia Porter, Tahlia Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Saskia Horley, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Lauren Bell.

Sydney Sixers Women

Alyssa Healy (wk), Kate Pelle, Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Mathilda Carmichael, Maitlan Brown, Linsey Smith, Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction

Sydney Thunder Women face a challenging head-to-head record against the Sixers, having lost nine out of 16 games. Although the Sydney Sixers stumbled in their initial match against Melbourne Stars, they aim to bounce back and continue their their dominance over the opponents today.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win the match.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website