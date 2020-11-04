Women's IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of VEL vs TRA

After defeating defending champions Supernovas in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020, the Velocity will look to secure their place in the final by winning against the Trailblazers in the second fixture.

The BCCI has allotted all the matches of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and the Velocity made a fine start to their campaign. Last year, Velocity made it to the final, where they fell short against the Supernovas.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers had finished third in the 2019 season. They edged the Supernovas in the first match, but they could not down Velocity in their last group match. Ultimately, their inferior net run rate did not allow them into the summit clash.

The Trailblazers will be keen to avenge that loss against the Velocity in their upcoming match. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this game.

VEL vs TRA pitch report

Although the Sharjah Cricket Stadium's boundaries are relatively short, the pitch on this ground has become a bit slower.

In the match between Velocity and Supernovas, the two-time champs could score only 126 runs in 20 overs. The spin bowlers ruled the roost in the match as the batswomen struggled to dominate Ekta Bisht, Leigh Kasparek, and Poonam Yadav.

Anything above 140 will be a par first-innings score in the Women's IPL 2020 match between the Velocity and the Trailblazers.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for Women's IPL 2020 match between SUP and VEL

The weather is expected to be sunny for this afternoon game of the Women's IPL 2020. The temperature will stay around 31 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be 51% in Sharjah.