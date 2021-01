Women's National Cricket League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket Australia has announced that the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) will commence on January 30, following a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening game of the league will see Queensland Fire take on ACT Meteors.

The domestic 50-over tournament will feature seven teams battling each other for the title. The league will be played in a round-robin format with the top two teams making it to the finals.

Women's National Cricket League 2021 Schedule and Match Timings: (All timings as per IST)

30th January, Saturday

Queensland Fire vs ACT Meteors at 4:30 AM (EPC Solar Park, Canberra)

3rd February, Wednesday

Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors at 4:30 AM (EPC Solar Park, Canberra)

5th February, Friday

South Australian Women Scorpions vs Tasmania Women at 4:30 AM (EPC Solar Park, Canberra)

7th February, Sunday

South Australian Women Scorpions vs ACT Meteors at 4:30 AM (EPC Solar Park, Canberra)

10th February, Wednesday

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Breakers at 4:30 AM (Junction Oval, Melbourne)

12th February, Friday

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Breakers at 4:30 AM (Junction Oval, Melbourne)

19th February, Friday

Tasmania Women vs Western Fury at 4:30 AM (Bellerive Oval, Hobart)

20th February, Saturday

Queensland Fire vs South Australian Scorpions at 4:30 AM (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

21st February, Sunday

New South Wales Breakers vs Western Fury at 4:30 AM (Bellerive Oval, Hobart)

Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors at 4:30 AM (Junction Oval, Melbourne)

23rd February, Tuesday

New South Wales Breakers vs Tasmania Women at 4:30 AM (Bellerive Oval, Hobart)

Victoria Women vs South Australian Scorpions at 4:30 AM (Junction Oval, Melbourne)

25th February, Thursday

Queensland Fire vs Western Fury at 5:30 AM (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

26th February, Friday

Queensland Fire vs Western Fury at 5:30 AM (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

28th February, Sunday

South Australian Scorpions vs New South Wales Breakers at 5:00 AM (Karen Roltan Oval, Adelaide)

Western Fury vs ACT Meteors at 11:00 AM (WACA, Perth)

3rd March, Wednesday

Western Fury vs South Australian Scorpions at 7:30 AM (WACA, Perth)

5th March, Friday

Victoria Women vs Queensland Fire at 4:30 AM (Junction Oval, Melbourne)

7th March, Sunday

ACT Meteors vs New South Wales Breakers at 4:30 AM (EPC Solar Park, Canberra)

Tasmania Women vs Queensland Fire at 4:30 AM (Bellerive Oval, Hobart)

17th March, Wednesday

ACT Meteors vs Tasmania Women at 4:30 AM (EPC Solar Park, Canberra)

18th March, Thursday

Victoria Women vs Western Fury at 7:30 AM (WACA, Perth)

19th March, Friday

Tasmania Women vs South Australian Scorpians at 4:30 AM (EPC Solar Park, Canberra)

New South Wales Breakers vs Queensland Fire at 4:30 AM (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)

20th March, Thursday

Victoria Women vs Western Fury at 7:30 AM (WACA, Perth)

21st March, Sunday

ACT Meteors vs South Australian Scorpions at 4:30 AM (EPC Solar Park, Canberra)

New South Wales Breakers vs Queensland Fire at 4:30 AM (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)

March 27th, Saturday

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 4:30 AM

Women's National Cricket League 2021 Live Streaming Details

The summit clash of the Women's National Cricket League will be streamed on Fox Sports.

Women's National Cricket League 2021 Squads

Tasmania Women

Corine Hall, Emma Flint, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Paris Crowe, Sasha Moloney, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakareva, Chloe Abel, Brooke Hepburn, Heather Graham, Maisy Gibson, Meg Phillips, Nicola Carey, Samanta Bates, Hollie Armitage, Emily Smith and Rachael Priest.

ACT Meteors

Angela Reakes, Katie Mack, Olivia Porter, Rebecca Carter, Amy Yates, Carly Leeson, Erin Osborne, Maitlan Browne, Zoe Crooke, Allison McGrath, Madeline Penna, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw, and Matilda Lugg.

New South Wales Breakers

Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes, Tahlia Wilson, Emma Hughes, Hannah Darlington, Hayley Silver Holmes, Lauren Cheatle, Lauren Smith, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Trenaman, Sammy Johnson, Stella Campbell, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Alyssa Healy, and Maddy Darke.

Queensland Fire

Charlie Knott, Ellie Johnston, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Tess Cooper, Courtney Sippel, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Holly Ferling, Jess Jonassen, Meagan Dixon, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Caitin Mair and Georgia Redmayne.

Western Fury

Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo, Mathlida Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Alana King, Emma Kinga, Piepa, Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe, Georgia Wyllie, Molly Healy, Taneale Peschel, Emma Inglis, Meg Thompson, and Megan Banting.

Victoria Women

Anna Lanning, Bhavisha Devchand, Elyse Villani, Lucy Cripps, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning, Tess Flintoff, Zoe Griffiths, Courtney Neale, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Vine, Annabel Sutherland, Elly Donald, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Sophie Day and Nicole Faltum.

South Australian Scorpions

Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Eliza Doddridge, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Brooke Harris, Darcie Brown, Ellie Falconer, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Samantha Betts, Emma de Broughe, Suzie Bates, Tahlia McGrath, Josephine Dooley, and Tegab McPharlin.