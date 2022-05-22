Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match 1, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 is all set to kick off on May 23. The opening game of the competition will be played between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Trailblazers are the defending champions, having lifted the title in the last edition, which was held in 2020. Smriti Mandhana will continue to lead the side, with Poonam Yadav named as her deputy. They have got some exciting players on their side and will look to kick start their title defence on a winning note. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mandhana, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad will look to use all their experience to contribute to team’s success.

The Supernovas, on the other hand, will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian T20I skipper will be helped by Taniya Bhatia, who has been named as the vice-captain of the side. They are the most successful side in the history of this competition, having won the title two times.

The Supernovas lost to the Traiblazers in the final of the last edition and will look to go all the way this time around. The likes of Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, and Kaur will continue to play a major role for the Supernovas in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Match Details:

Match: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, 1st Match, Women’s T20 Challenge, 2022

Date and Time: May 23rd 2022, Monday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in Pune is expected to range between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Probable XIs

Trailblazers

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley-Brown, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh

Supernovas

Probable XI

Taniya Bhatia (wk), Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Meghna Singh

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Match Prediction

The opening game of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 sees the Trailblazers lock horns against the Supernovas. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and expect a cracking contest on Monday.

The Supernovas have a good balance to their side and expect them to kick-start their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Supernovas to win this encounter.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

