Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match 2, Supernovas vs Velocity: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 sees the Supernovas lock horns with the Velocity on Tuesday, May 24. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this exciting clash.

The Supernovas faced the Trailblazers in their opening game of the competition, where they earned a comprehensive win with a solid performance. Their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first. The batters contributed to finish their innings on 163. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to restrict their opposition to just 114.

The Velocity Women, on the other hand, will be playing their opening game of the tournament on Tuesday. Deepti Sharma has been handed the responsibility of leading the side as she replaces Mithali Raj in the leadership role. Sneh Rana has been named the vice-captain.

The likes of Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, and Yastika Bhatia will play vital roles for them. Ayabonga Khaka and Kate Cross will lead the pace-bowling attack. They have got a good amount of experience on their side and will be eager to kick-start the competition on a winning note.

Supernovas vs Velocity Match Details:

Match: Supernovas vs Velocity, Match 2, Women’s T20 Challenge, 2022

Date and Time: May 24 2022, Tuesday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Supernovas vs Velocity Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Supernovas vs Velocity Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to range between 23 and 36 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Supernovas vs Velocity Probable XIs

Supernovas

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 37 for the Supernovas as they posted 163 on the board in their last match. Pooja Vastrakar picked up four wickets, giving away only 12 runs in her four overs.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Meghna Singh, Alana King, V Chandu

Velocity

With quality players in their ranks, Velocity will be keen to secure a win.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Shivali Shinde (wk), Kate Cross, Radha Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Simran Bahadur

Supernovas vs Velocity Match Prediction

The Supernovas made the perfect start to their campaign with a win over the Trailblazers in their first game. They will look to repeat their performance against Velocity on Tuesday.

The Supernovas look like a settled unit and are expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Supernovas to win this encounter.

Supernovas vs Velocity telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

LIVE POLL Q. Deandra Dottin to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee