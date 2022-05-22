Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Predicting strongest playing XI of Velocity

The 2022 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge is all set to begin on May 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. All games will be played at the same venue. Like in the previous edition, three teams will compete for the title with the final set to be played on May 28.

Velocity is the only side not to have won a title so far. They came very close to winning one in 2019 but lost to the Supernovas in the final on the last ball by four wickets. They failed to reach the final in the previous edition and will look to go all the way this time around.

Mithali Raj will not be a part of the Velocity side for the upcoming edition, with Deepti Sharma being handed the responsibility of leading the side. Sneh Rana has been named as her deputy and it will be interesting to see how they perform under a new leader. They will kick start their campaign on May 24 against the Supernovas. Ahead of their opening game, have a look at their strongest playing XI.

1) Shafali Verma

The explosive opener from India is slated to open for Velocity. Known for her fearless batting, Verma is capable of taking down any opposition and giving her side solid starts. She was also brilliant in the domestic T20 competition and will look to contribute at the top of the order in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge.

2) Laura Wolvaardt

The South African opening batter will represent the Velocity side. Known for her scintillating strokeplay, Wolvaardt always grabs everyone’s attention when she is batting in the middle. She was the leading run-scorer for South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2022 with 433 runs. She will look to emulate the same for Velocity.

3) Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia, after impressive performances on the domestic circuit, made her international debut last year against Australia. She impressed everyone with her composure at the crease and has cemented her place in the Indian side. The southpaw is also a gun fielder and is a vital cog in the side.

4) Deepti Sharma (c)

Deepti Sharma will be leading Velocity after replacing Mithali Raj. Deepti has plenty of experience at the highest level and will look to lead by example in the next few games. She is handy with her off-breaks and is capable of bowling with the new ball.

5) Sneh Rana

Sneh Rana is slotted to come in at five for Velocity. It has been a brilliant 12 months for the all-rounder as she made her comeback to the Indian side on the tour of England and has since then cemented her place in the squad. Under her leadership, the Railways lifted the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 title and will look to contribute with both bat and ball.

6) Kiran Navgire

Kiran Navgire has been a revelation in recent times. She finished as the highest run-scorer in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, amassing 525 runs in seven games. She averaged 131.25 with the bat, which included four fifties and a century. She grabbed everyone’s attention with a sensational 162* and is capable of clearing the fence with ease. She is certainly a player to look out for.

7) Shivali Shinde (wk)

Shivali Shinde will keep wickets for the Velocity side in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. Shivali played a vital role for Maharashtra who finished as the runners-up in the recently concluded Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. She scored 211 runs in eight games. Shinde has safe hands behind the stumps and will be looking to make a case for her selection in the national side.

The right-arm seamer is known for hitting the good length area relentlessly. She was good for England in the 2022 Women’s World Cup as she bowled economical spells and build the pressure. Cross has plenty of experience and will lead the pace-bowling attack. She is also handy with the bat lower down the order.

9) Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav has lost her place in the Indian side. Her inability to pick wickets saw her getting dropped from the side. The left-arm spinner was good for Baroda in the domestic T20 competition and will look to carry forward her form with the ball. She is brilliant on the field and will be eager to make a comeback in the national side.

10) Ayabonga Khaka

Ayabonga Khaka was fantastic for South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. She picked up 12 wickets in eight matches at an average of 28.08. She swings the new ball both ways and can pick up wickets upfront. Her four overs will be very important for Velocity as she is also capable of nailing the yorkers in the death overs.

11) Aarti Kedar

Aarti Kedar was sensational for Maharashtra in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. She finished as the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 13 wickets in eight matches. She averaged 10.30 with the ball and struck at 12.92. She will be looking to step up and perform while rubbing shoulders with the best in the world.

Strongest Playing XI of Velocity

Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Shivali Shinde (wk), Kate Cross, Radha Yavad, Ayabonga Khaka, Aarti Kedar

