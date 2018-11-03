2018 Women's World T20: Decoding India's 15-member squad

Indian Women's Team

The sixth edition of Women's World T20 starts on November 9 in Guyana. The ten team tournament in West Indies will see all the competitors participating in a round-robin format with two groups before the knockout stages.

India is slotted alongside three-time champions Australia, arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland in Group B. They begin their campaign with the inaugural match of the tournament against the Kiwis.

In Group A, along with the host and defending champions West Indies, we have ODI champions England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The final will be held on 24th November at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

India were not able to go beyond the group stage in the last three editions of the Women's World T20. They will be hoping to change the trend this time around and grab the trophy. Former off-spinner Ramesh Powar is the head coach of the Indian contingent.

Let us take a close look at India's 15-member squad for the 2018 Women's World T20.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)

Harmanpreet Kaur

The swashbuckling batter from Punjab will lead India's hopes in the tournament. An attacking middle order batter with some handy off-spin bowling as well as terrific fielding performances, Harmanpreet Kaur is the live-wire of the current Indian squad.

Harmanpreet became the first Indian cricketer to be signed by an overseas T20 franchise when she was enlisted by Sydney Thunders for the inaugural Women's Big Bash League in 2016. She was part of the 2017 ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year. She is currently the highest ranked Indian batter in T20Is.

