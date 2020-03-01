Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Ellyse Perry in doubt for final group match against New Zealand due to hip injury

Ellyse Perry

Australian team all-rounder Ellyse Perry is likely to miss the match against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The all-rounder picked up a hip injury in the match against Bangladesh, and her absence in the training sessions has put a big question mark on her participation in her team's final group match.

Ellyse Perry has not had the best of the T20 World Cups thus far. In the 3 matches that Australia Women have played, Perry could scalp only a single wicket. Also, she has scored only 5 runs with the bat.

The star all-rounder was not a part of the team's training session on Sunday afternoon. She only had a brief batting practice indoors. Speaking to the reporters on Sunday (1st March), skipper Meg Lanning gave an update on Perry's recovery. She stated:

"We'll give her every chance to play tomorrow but we won't be able to make a call on that until tomorrow. She's the ultimate professional, she's doing everything she can to get herself up. I'm confident, and given who the player is, she's showed in the past she's extremely resilient and able to play through things So if anyone is able to do it, it's Ellyse."

When asked about the player who could replace Perry in the playing XI in case she fails to recover, Lanning answered:

"It would change the dynamic of the team obviously, when you lose a world-class player like (Perry), But I said at the start of the tournament that we have 15 players who I felt could play a role at any point and that hasn't changed. If Ellyse is unable to play, we feel we've got people who can come in and play a role and do really well."

The home fans would hope Ellyse Perry gets match fit as a loss against New Zealand will knock Australia out of the tournament.