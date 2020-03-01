×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Ellyse Perry in doubt for final group match against New Zealand due to hip injury  

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 01 Mar 2020, 13:35 IST

Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry

Australian team all-rounder Ellyse Perry is likely to miss the match against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The all-rounder picked up a hip injury in the match against Bangladesh, and her absence in the training sessions has put a big question mark on her participation in her team's final group match.

Ellyse Perry has not had the best of the T20 World Cups thus far. In the 3 matches that Australia Women have played, Perry could scalp only a single wicket. Also, she has scored only 5 runs with the bat.

The star all-rounder was not a part of the team's training session on Sunday afternoon. She only had a brief batting practice indoors. Speaking to the reporters on Sunday (1st March), skipper Meg Lanning gave an update on Perry's recovery. She stated:

"We'll give her every chance to play tomorrow but we won't be able to make a call on that until tomorrow. She's the ultimate professional, she's doing everything she can to get herself up. I'm confident, and given who the player is, she's showed in the past she's extremely resilient and able to play through things So if anyone is able to do it, it's Ellyse."

When asked about the player who could replace Perry in the playing XI in case she fails to recover, Lanning answered:

"It would change the dynamic of the team obviously, when you lose a world-class player like (Perry), But I said at the start of the tournament that we have 15 players who I felt could play a role at any point and that hasn't changed. If Ellyse is unable to play, we feel we've got people who can come in and play a role and do really well."

The home fans would hope Ellyse Perry gets match fit as a loss against New Zealand will knock Australia out of the tournament.

Published 01 Mar 2020, 13:35 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Australia Women Cricket New Zealand Women Cricket Ellyse Perry Meg Lanning
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Yesterday
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Today
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16
ENG-W 1/1 (1.0 ov)
WIW
LIVE
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us