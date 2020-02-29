Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Hayley Jensen stars in low-scoring thriller

New Zealand defended a total of 91 runs to beat Bangladesh by 17 runs

Scorecard:

New Zealand: 91 all-out (18.2 overs)

Rachael Priest 25(32); Ritu Moni 4/18

Bangladesh 74 all-out (19.5 overs)

Nigar Sultana 21(26); Hayley Jensen 3/11

New Zealand snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they were able to defend a lowly target against Bangladesh, thanks to a brilliant spell from Hayley Jensen.

Chasing only 92 runs to win, Bangladesh started their innings steadily but once Murshida Khatun was dismissed, they began to lose wickets at regular intervals. Nigar Sultana tried to keep the scoreboard ticking from one end but was not able to find any other batter who would stick around and form a partnership. Hayley Jensen and Leigh Kasperek were the chief destroyers, picking up three wickets each as Bangladesh were bowled out for just 74.

Earlier, New Zealand decided to bat first and put the runs on board. They got a decent run-a-ball start from Sophie Devine and Rachael Priest. However, when both the openers were removed by Salma Khatun, the Kiwi innings began to stumble and they got bowled out for 91. Ritu Moni was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with figures of 4/18.

Ritu Moni triggers New Zealand collapse

4-0-18-4



New Zealand had gone off to a decent start through skipper Sophie Devine and vice-captain Rachael Priest. However, Bangladesh skipper Salma Khatun struck twice, sending both of them back into the hut. Ritu Moni then got the experienced Suzie Bates out and triggered panic in New Zealand's camp. She also took the wickets Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, and Anna Peterson, which pushed the Kiwis further down the drain and helped Bangladesh to bowl them out for 91.

Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek bowl the White Ferns to victory

Needing just 92 runs to win, a good partnership up top would have done the job for Bangladesh. After their openers gave them a decent start, it was Leigh Kasperek who provided the breakthrough by taking the wicket of Murshida Khatun. Hayley Jensen then took the wicket of Ayasha Rahman and made the game more interesting.

Some disastrous running from the Bangladeshi batters, coupled with some valuable strikes from both Kasperek and Jensen, helped New Zealand put immense pressure on Bangladesh. Nigar Sultana was the last wicket to fall as Bangladesh were bowled out for 74 and faced a shocking defeat by 17 runs. Kasperek ended with figures of 3/23 but it was Jensen who was the star of the show and ended with figures of 3/11 off her four overs.

Hayley Jensen gave away just eleven runs and picked up three crucial wickets, which was one of the main reasons why Bangladesh were not able to chase down 92. Thus, she was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Here were her thoughts after the game:

We know we scraped through to the last ball, but it was really a good bowling performance by us. I tried to keep it simple - hit the seam and bowl stump-to-stump. We know we have done the good work, we just need to train well and need to come out confident for the next match.