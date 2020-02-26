×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Heather Knight becomes first Englishwoman to score a century

Aditya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 19:51 IST

Heather Knight
Heather Knight

England skipper Heather Knight on Wednesday became the first batswoman from the country to score a century at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She achieved the feat playing against Thailand in their match at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The 29-year-old right-hander butchered the Thailand bowlers to score 108 not out off just 66 balls. Her fiery knock, which was laced with 13 fours and 4 sixes, fetched her the Player of the Match award.

It is to note that Knight's 108* is the third-highest individual score in the overall history of the biennial event. She is behind Australia skipper Meg Lanning (126 against Ireland in 2014) and West Indies' Deandra Dottin (112* against South Africa in 2010).

Knight's blitzkrieg saw England get off the mark in the points table of the ongoing mega event as the Three Lions registered a comfortable 98-run win over Thailand.

After being put in to bat first, England at one stage were struggling at 7 for 2. Knight then came to the crease and added 169 runs for the third wicket with Natalie Sciver (59* off 52). The duo helped England post 176 for 2 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs, a target far beyond the reach of Thailand.

In reply, Thailand managed only 78 for 7 after playing out their full quota. Nattakan Chantam top-scored for the side with her gritty knock of 32. England’s Anya Shrubsole was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3 for 21 in 4 overs.

Brief scores: England 176/2 (Heather Knight 108 not out, Nat Sciver 59 not out; Nattaya Boochatham 1/18) defeated Thailand 78/7 (Natthakan Chantam 32; Anya Shrubsole 3/21, Nat Sciver 2/5) by 98 runs.

Published 26 Feb 2020, 19:51 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 England Women's Cricket Heather Knight
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Today
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Today
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India Women
New Zealand Women
IND-W VS NZW preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
Bangladesh Women
AUW VS BAW preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Thailand Women
SA-W VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb, 01:30 PM
England Women
Pakistan Women
ENG-W VS PKW preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
Contact Us