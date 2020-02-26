Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Heather Knight becomes first Englishwoman to score a century

Heather Knight

England skipper Heather Knight on Wednesday became the first batswoman from the country to score a century at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She achieved the feat playing against Thailand in their match at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The 29-year-old right-hander butchered the Thailand bowlers to score 108 not out off just 66 balls. Her fiery knock, which was laced with 13 fours and 4 sixes, fetched her the Player of the Match award.

It is to note that Knight's 108* is the third-highest individual score in the overall history of the biennial event. She is behind Australia skipper Meg Lanning (126 against Ireland in 2014) and West Indies' Deandra Dottin (112* against South Africa in 2010).

Knight's blitzkrieg saw England get off the mark in the points table of the ongoing mega event as the Three Lions registered a comfortable 98-run win over Thailand.

After being put in to bat first, England at one stage were struggling at 7 for 2. Knight then came to the crease and added 169 runs for the third wicket with Natalie Sciver (59* off 52). The duo helped England post 176 for 2 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs, a target far beyond the reach of Thailand.

In reply, Thailand managed only 78 for 7 after playing out their full quota. Nattakan Chantam top-scored for the side with her gritty knock of 32. England’s Anya Shrubsole was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3 for 21 in 4 overs.

Brief scores: England 176/2 (Heather Knight 108 not out, Nat Sciver 59 not out; Nattaya Boochatham 1/18) defeated Thailand 78/7 (Natthakan Chantam 32; Anya Shrubsole 3/21, Nat Sciver 2/5) by 98 runs.