×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India clinch last-ball thriller to enter semi-finals

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 13:42 IST

Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma's 46 ensured India secured a narrow 4-run victory and qualified for the semifinals.

Scorecard:

India: 133-8 (20 overs)

Shafali Verma 46(34), Taniya Bhatia 23(25); Amelia Kerr 2/21

New Zealand: 129-6 (20 overs)

Amelia Kerr 34*(19), Maddy Green 24(23); Shikha Pandey 1/21

India became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup as they overcame New Zealand's challenge in a match that went right down to the wire.

Chasing a modest total of 134, the White Ferns lost Rachael Priest early. Suzie Bates also looked completely out of form as New Zealand slipped into an early hole.

Maddy Green arrived at the crease to provide some momentum to the New Zealand innings but once skipper Sophie Devine was dismissed, the game seemed to be over. However, 19-year-old Amelia Kerr began to attack the Indian bowlers from the get-go. She scored 34 off 19 balls to take her side close to the finish line.

However, with five runs required off the final ball of the match, Hayley Jensen was run-out which meant India won the game by 4 runs.

Earlier in the day, India were put in to bat and got off to a disastrous start as Smriti Mandhana lost her wicket early. Shafali Verma, however, kept the momentum going and built a strong partnership with wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia.

Advertisement

Just when the duo looked destined to take the game away from the opposition, Bhatia was dismissed by Rosemary Mair and the hard-hitting Verma was dismissed by 19-year-old Amelia Kerr.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav were forced to add crucial runs at the death to help their side to a total of 134 in their 20 overs.

Shafali Verma's purple patch continues

India needed a good start in order to set New Zealand a competitive target. Shafali Verma, who has been in great form of late, provided just that. She took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers and did not let them settle into any sort of rhythm. Verma stitched an important partnership with Taniya Bhatia in the powerplay and eventually finished with 46 off 34 balls which included 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Amelia Kerr's all-round efforts bring New Zealand close

India were cruising to a total in excess of 150 at one stage when Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were at the crease. However, Amelia Kerr broke the partnership by dismissing the well-set Verma. She also picked up the wicket of Veda Krishnamurthy and ended with impressive figures of 2/21 from her four overs.

Kerr also contributed with the bat. Following the dismissal of Maddy Green, Kerr walked out to bat with New Zealand a long way from victory. She started to play positive cricket and kept rotating the strike and putting away bad balls for boundaries.

With 34 needed off the last two overs, Kerr took Poonam Yadav to the cleaners, adding 18 runs off the penultimate over. The equation eventually boiled down to 9 off 2 balls. Kerr scooped the penultimate ball for a boundary but failed to make contact with the final delivery, meaning her side came up just short.

In the end, it was Shafali Verma's innings that made the difference in the end and she was adjudged the player of the match.


I was happy with the performance and wanted to give a good start at the powerplay. I waited for the loose balls which is my strength and it paid off today. I practised a lot with the boys and I want to thank my dad and all the boys at the practice who helped me train well in batting.
Published 27 Feb 2020, 13:42 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team New Zealand Women Cricket Amelia Kerr Shafali Verma
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Today
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10
AUW 73/0 (7.5 ov)
BAW
LIVE
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Thailand Women
SA-W VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
England Women
Pakistan Women
ENG-W VS PKW preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us