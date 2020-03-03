×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India to take on England in semifinals; South Africa to lock horns with hosts Australia 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 16:45 IST

England Women had defeated India Women in the final of the 2017 World Cup
England Women had defeated India Women in the final of the 2017 World Cup

What's the story?

After a rain-marred day in Sydney, the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 has come to an end. India Women, Australia Women, South Africa Women, and England Women are the four teams who are still alive in this competition as it enters its knockout phase.

The background

India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, registered four wins in four games to top group A. They overcame a challenge from the hosts, Australia Women, before defeating Bangladesh Women, New Zealand Women, and Sri Lanka Women to seal the top spot. Australia Women won three out of their four games to finish second in group A.

On the other side, South Africa Women managed to stay unbeaten in group B. They defeated England Women, Thailand Women, and Pakistan Women while their match against West Indies Women produced no result. England Women had one point lesser than the Proteas and hence had to settle for the second spot.

The heart of the matter

The semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will take place on 5th March. India will battle England in the first semifinal whereas Australia will fight with South Africa in the second semifinal match. The fans might be a bit tensed because there are predictions for rain on Thursday and there is no reserve day for either of the two games.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see which teams make it to the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 16:45 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team England Women's Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Today
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Match 20 | Today
WIW
SA-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
WIW VS SA-W live score
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
India Women
B2
IND-W VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
B1
Australia Women
TBA VS AUW preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
