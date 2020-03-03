Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India to take on England in semifinals; South Africa to lock horns with hosts Australia

England Women had defeated India Women in the final of the 2017 World Cup

What's the story?

After a rain-marred day in Sydney, the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 has come to an end. India Women, Australia Women, South Africa Women, and England Women are the four teams who are still alive in this competition as it enters its knockout phase.

The background

India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, registered four wins in four games to top group A. They overcame a challenge from the hosts, Australia Women, before defeating Bangladesh Women, New Zealand Women, and Sri Lanka Women to seal the top spot. Australia Women won three out of their four games to finish second in group A.

On the other side, South Africa Women managed to stay unbeaten in group B. They defeated England Women, Thailand Women, and Pakistan Women while their match against West Indies Women produced no result. England Women had one point lesser than the Proteas and hence had to settle for the second spot.

The heart of the matter

Three wins in three games calls for a team 🤳 pic.twitter.com/FPHrmERXLg — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2020

The semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will take place on 5th March. India will battle England in the first semifinal whereas Australia will fight with South Africa in the second semifinal match. The fans might be a bit tensed because there are predictions for rain on Thursday and there is no reserve day for either of the two games.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see which teams make it to the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.