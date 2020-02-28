×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: New Zealand vs Bangladesh | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 18:29 IST

Can New Zealand Women bounce back after a close defeat in the last match?
Can New Zealand Women bounce back after a close defeat in the last match?

After losing to India Women in their last match, New Zealand Women would be keen to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Bangladesh Women in their penultimate group match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The Kiwis had kicked off their campaign on a winning note against Sri Lanka Women however, they suffered a close defeat versus India in their second game.

The White Ferns will fancy their chances against Bangladesh because the Asian side were thrashed by the hosts in their previous encounter, where the Australia Women absolutely dominated Bangladesh Women in a lop-sided match. If New Zealand win this match, their final game against Australia will become a virtual quarterfinal between the Trans-Tasman rivals.

Bangladesh Women will hope to improve their performance after a disappointing outing against Australia Women. Sanjida Islam and Murshida Khatun will look to bring their 'A' game to the table and give New Zealand Women a run for their money.

On the other side, New Zealand will rest their hopes on the trio of skipper Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Leigh Kasparek to trouble Bangladesh with their skills. All the three players will have to play with responsibility in their team's third group match.


Here is all you need to know about this match:

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match details

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Date: 29th February 2020

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

New Zealand: Rachel Priest (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Suzie BatesMaddy GreenKatey MartinAnna PetersonAmelia KerrLea TahuhuLeigh Kasperek, Hayley JensenRosemary Mair.

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (C), Nahida Akhter and Panna Ghosh.

Where to watch the matches in India?

New Zealand-W v Bangladesh-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for New Zealand-W v Bangladesh-W will be available on Hotstar.com.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 18:29 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 New Zealand Women Cricket Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team Sophie Devine Suzie Bates Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Teams & Squads
