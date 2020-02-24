×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning help Australia beat Sri Lanka

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 16:31 IST
Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning
Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning's 95-run partnership helped Australia beat Sri Lanka

Scorecard:

Sri Lanka: 122-6 (20 overs)

Chamari Athapaththu 50(38), Anushka Sanjeewani 25(31); Nicola Carey 2/18

Australia: 123-5 (19.3 overs)

Rachael Haynes 60(47), Meg Lanning 41*(44); Udeshika Prabodhani 2/17

For live cricket scores and commentary, click here.

Australia finally got their first points in this edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as they overcame a spirited Sri Lankan side which was very competitive throughout the game. Rachael Haynes was the star of the game as her crucial partnership with skipper Meg Lanning saw Australia through.

Needing 123 runs to win, Australia got off to a horrible start. Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner were cleaned up by absolute beauties of swing deliveries from pacer Udeshika Prabodhani. Beth Mooney also lost her wicket and in no time, Australia were 10-3 and in deep trouble. But just then, the experienced duo of Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes got together and began to rebuild Australia's innings. The duo weathered the initial storm and then began to play their natural game. Haynes began to step out and hit the Sri Lankan bowlers and scored a brilliant 60 of 47 balls. Skipper Meg Lanning remained unbeaten on 41 as her side completed the chase in the final over with three balls to spare.

Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bat and got off to a poor start as they lost Hasini Perera in the very first over. However, skipper Chamari Athapaththu began to take control of the Sri Lankan innings. She kept the scoreboard ticking and had an important partnership with Umesha Thimashini. Athapaththu scored 50 off just 38 balls but, as in the game versus New Zealand, her wicket changed the course of the innings. Sri Lanka were looking well set to reach a total in the region of 140 but could score only 122-6 in their 20 overs.

Chamari Athapaththu's quickfire 50

The Sri Lankan batting was highly dependent on their skipper Chamari Athapaththu and she did not disappoint. After losing fellow opener Hasini Perera early, Athapaththu ensured that Sri Lanka did not lose momentum and played her natural strokes. She scored 50 off 38 balls which included seven fours and two sixes. Sri Lanka were on course to a decent score till the time Athapaththu was at the crease.

Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes get Australia out of deep trouble

Chasing just 123 to win, Australia needed a decent start and were in no pressure of the required run-rate. However, Udeshika Prabodhani displayed some outstanding swing bowling and Australia soon were 10-3.

Some sense of calm was needed and skipper Meg Lanning was then joined by the experienced Rachael Haynes. Both the batters absorbed all the initial pressure from the Sri Lankan bowlers and then began to put the bad balls away for boundaries. The running between the wickets was excellent between the two women and the duo kept the required run-rate in check. Once the run-rate was in excess of 9, Haynes began to take more risks and hit the Sri Lankan spinners straight down the ground. She scored a fantastic 60 off 47 balls which included four fours and two sixes. The duo added 95 runs for the fourth wicket.

Haynes' wicket made things interesting for few moments but Lanning was determined enough to win the game for her team and remained unbeaten on 41 at the end, with Australia winning the game by five wickets.

Haynes' innings was recognized as the potential difference between the two sides in such a close-fought game and thus, she was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Here were her thoughts after the game:














Was actually much easier batting. Couldn't watch the end bit after I got out. The message was to get a partnership going. Ball was sliding on nicely. Turn or swing wasn't a major factor once I got out there. Was just a matter of playing through the line of the ball.
Published 24 Feb 2020, 16:31 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Australia Women Cricket Rachael Haynes T20
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Today
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6
IND-W 87/3 (12.1 ov)
BAW
LIVE
Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb, 09:30 AM
England Women
Thailand Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
Pakistan Women
WIW VS PKW preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
New Zealand Women
IND-W VS NZW preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
Bangladesh Women
AUW VS BAW preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Thailand Women
SA-W VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb, 01:30 PM
England Women
Pakistan Women
ENG-W VS PKW preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
